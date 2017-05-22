Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

47% off Pecham Vertical Stand for PS4 with Cooling Fan and Dual Controller Charging - Deal Alert

GameStar |

ps4 stand
Credit: Amazon

Keep your PS4 or PS4 Slim compact, organized and functioning properly with this vertical stand from Pecham. It features an integrated cooling fan, dual controller changing and a USB hub for powering & charging your phone or other devices as needed. Pecham's stand currently averages 4.6 out of 5 stars from over 185 people on Amazon (82% rate the full 5 stars: read reviews here), where its list price of $29.99 has been reduced 47% to just $15.99. See this deal now on Amazon

This story, "47% off Pecham Vertical Stand for PS4 with Cooling Fan and Dual Controller Charging - Deal Alert" was originally published by GameStar.

At a Glance

  • Pecham Vertical Stand for PS4 Slim / PS4 with Cooling Fan Dual Controller Charging Station 3 Extra USB Port - Black

    $15.99 MSRP $29.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Popular on JavaWorld
JavaWorld Java IDEs review, September 2016
Eclipse, NetBeans, or IntelliJ? Choose your Java IDE

Find out what to look for in a Java IDE and get tips for deciding which of the top three--Eclipse,...

Redis NoSQL
Lightning fast NoSQL with Spring Data Redis

Redis isn't your typical NoSQL data store, and that's exactly why it hits the sweet spot for certain...

InfoWorld Technology of the Year 2017
InfoWorld's 2017 Technology of the Year Award winners

InfoWorld editors and reviewers pick the year's best hardware, software, development tools, and cloud...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
Stamp with five stars showing excellence
Review: The 10 best JavaScript editors

Sublime Text, Visual Studio Code, Brackets, and Atom rise to the top, but several others are worth...

Google Android Upgrades - Project Treble
Google endorses Kotlin for Android development

Built to run on the JVM, Kotlin will join Android's official language lineup in Android Studio 3.0

reg ex2
Java 101: Regular expressions in Java, Part 2

Complete your introduction to the Regex API, then find out how regular expressions make quicker work of...

I love MySQL license plate heart
NoSQL, no problem: Why MySQL is still king

You'd think the advent of 'webscale' NoSQL databases would have consigned MySQL to history. But you'd...