News

Google endorses Kotlin for Android development

Built to run on the JVM, Kotlin will join Android's official language lineup in Android Studio 3.0

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Google endorses Kotlin for Android development
Credit: JR Raphael
More like this

Google’s Java-centric Android mobile development platform is adding the Kotlin language as an officially supported development language, and will include it in the Android Studio 3.0 IDE. Its developers had previously promoted Kotlin for Android development.

The revelation was made Wednesday by Google Program Manager Stephanie Saad Cuthbertson at the Google IO developer conference. This is the first time a new programming language has been added to Android. “It makes developers so much more productive. It is fully Android runtime-compatible, it is fully interoperable with existing code, it has fabulous IDE support,“ she said.

The open source, statically typed Kotlin was built to run on the Java Virtual Machine, and has accommodations for JavaScript compilation.

For Android developers, Kotlin offers a chance to use a modern language that will help solve common headaches such as runtime exceptions and source code verbosity, said Maxim Shafirov, CEO of developer tools company JetBrains, which has led the Kotlin effort.

Google and JetBrains will partner on a nonprofit foundation for Kotlin, with development of the language continuing to be sponsored by JetBrains.

There are other languages that also support Android, though are not officially supported by Google as Kotlin now is. Those other languages include Google’s own Go languageScala, and C++.

This story, "Google endorses Kotlin for Android development" was originally published by InfoWorld.

Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.

Popular on JavaWorld
JavaWorld Java IDEs review, September 2016
Eclipse, NetBeans, or IntelliJ? Choose your Java IDE

Find out what to look for in a Java IDE and get tips for deciding which of the top three--Eclipse,...

Redis NoSQL
Lightning fast NoSQL with Spring Data Redis

Redis isn't your typical NoSQL data store, and that's exactly why it hits the sweet spot for certain...

InfoWorld Technology of the Year 2017
InfoWorld's 2017 Technology of the Year Award winners

InfoWorld editors and reviewers pick the year's best hardware, software, development tools, and cloud...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
reg ex2
Java 101: Regular expressions in Java, Part 2

Complete your introduction to the Regex API, then find out how regular expressions make quicker work of...

Java vs. Go
Java vs. Google's Go: An epic battle for developer mind share

The upstart Go is giving stalwart Java a run for its money on greenfield server-side web apps

boxing man defense
Oracle's Reinhold hits back at modular Java critics

High-ranking Java official responds to Red Hat's comments, saying that changes need to be useful to all...

abstract blue binary code
Choose one: High productivity or code you can maintain

No matter how you slice it, there's always a trade-off between speedy development and ultrareliable...