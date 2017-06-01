Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

$10 off TP-Link AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender Powerline Edition - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

range extender
Credit: Amazon

The AC1200 is a wifi range extender that transmits its signal through your home wiring via your wall outlets, so walls and floors won't slow it down. Game online and watch HD movies in any room. The powerline adapter is simple to use -- it sets up in minutes, plugs into any power outlet, works with all routers, and up to 16 can be added to the same network, making it easy to expand your Wi-Fi across your home. Right now the price on this highly rated wifi extender will be reduced $10 to $99.99 in your shopping cart when you "clip" a special coupon.  See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "$10 off TP-Link AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender Powerline Edition - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • TP-Link AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender AV1200 Powerline Edition with Outlet Pass-Through (TL-WPA8630P KIT)

    $109.99 MSRP $109.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Popular on JavaWorld
JavaWorld Java IDEs review, September 2016
Eclipse, NetBeans, or IntelliJ? Choose your Java IDE

Find out what to look for in a Java IDE and get tips for deciding which of the top three--Eclipse,...

Redis NoSQL
Lightning fast NoSQL with Spring Data Redis

Redis isn't your typical NoSQL data store, and that's exactly why it hits the sweet spot for certain...

InfoWorld Technology of the Year 2017
InfoWorld's 2017 Technology of the Year Award winners

InfoWorld editors and reviewers pick the year's best hardware, software, development tools, and cloud...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
Java 9 concurrency enhancements
Java 9 enhancements, Part 6: Concurrency

Java 9 introduces a publish-subscribe framework for reactive streams, improvements to the...

JavaScript code
NPM 5 reworked for speed, but could break existing apps

Other changes target better fault tolerance, garbage collection, and auto-saving

Java logo browser
Amazon Web Services sets a lure for Java programmers

Amazon Web Services has long offered an SDK to make it easier to access its web services from Java. Now...

camp night landscape mountains <<< HOLD - LEAD ART FOR UPCOMING CW FEATURE >>>
Is a coding boot camp right for you?

Coding boot camps are popping up everywhere as demand for programmers grows. But with high tuition...