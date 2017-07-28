This mini USB charging cube from iClever claims to be one of the smallest on the market, and charges up to 2 smartphones, tablets, or other USB devices at your device's maximum rate with Smart ID technology. The wall plugs fold in for maximum convenience. The typical list price of $16.99 is reduced 47% right now to just $8.99 on Amazon, where it averages 4.6 out of 5 stars from just under 200 customers (82% rate full 5 stars: read recent reviews here). An additional promotion is currently available giving you an extra 10% off if you buy 2 of them, dropping the price further. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "47% off iClever BoostCube 12W Dual USB Wall Charger with Foldable Plug - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.