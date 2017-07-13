Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
66% off Anker SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker with 24-Hour Playtime & Built-in Mic - Deal Alert

TechConnect

anker soundcore
Credit: Amazon

Anker's highly rated SoundCore Bluetooth speaker's typical list price of $79.99 has been discounted 66% today to just $26.99 on Amazon, where it averages 4.6 out of 5 stars from over 7,500 reviewers (76% rate the full 5 stars: read reviews here). It features rich sound, a generous 24 hours of play time (500 continuous songs without needing a charge), Bluetooth 4.0 66-foot wireless range and a worry-free 18 month warranty. This deal is good for today only (7/13), so see it now on Amazon.

