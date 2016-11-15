Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Vansky bias light strip

64% off Vansky Bias Lighting for HDTV USB LED Multi Color Strip Accent Lighting - Deal Alert

tire guage

46% off Foval 150PSI Car Digital Tire Pressure Air Gauge - Deal Alert

wine opener

10% off Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener with Foil Cutter - Deal Alert

This cordless electric wine opener from Oster removes the cork in seconds with one-button operation, and opens up to 30 bottles before needing to be recharged. It features a foil cutter for easily removing seals and a comfortable...

Vacu Vin Wine Saver

42% off Vacu Vin Wine Saver Pump with 2 x Vacuum Bottle Stoppers - Deal Alert

The Wine Saver is a vacuum pump that extracts the air from an opened wine bottle and re-seals it using a rubber stopper. The airtight vacuum inhibits the oxidation process that is responsible for the deterioration of wine.

metal lightning cable

15% off Zeceen Metal USB Lightning Cable, Virtually Indestructible and Weather Resistant - Deal Alert

This cable comes with a sturdy Zinc alloy Connector and a high-strength yet fully flexible stainless steel jacket spring wire – a design that promises not to disintegrate even under extreme conditions like bad weather or rough...

last min deals

There's Still Time! Go Here For Last Minute Deals That Will Ship Fast - Deal Alert

Amazon ships fast, so head to their "last minute deals" page and pick yourself some winners right now, before the 2-day shipping window closes for good.

roku streaming stick

22% off Roku Streaming Stick - Deal Alert

With 8x the processing power of the previous Streaming Stick, the new Roku Streaming Stick gets you to your favorite shows fast, with smooth and responsive navigation and channels that launch quickly.

oontz angle 3 plus

68% off Cambridge SoundWorks OontZ Angle 3 PLUS Wireless Bluetooth Speaker - Deal Alert

Also designed to be water resistant, this highly rated speaker's list price has been slashed 72%, down to just $37.99 on Amazon.

71hb0tv4bml. sl1000

38% off Miracle-Gro AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit - Deal Alert

Garden year 'round with the Miracle-Gro AeroGarden. Grow fresh herbs, vegetables, salad greens, flowers and more! The AeroGarden is a soil-free indoor gardening system that grows plants 5 times faster than in soil.

ss bestdeals hero

Stocking Stuffer Ideas, Deals and Discounts - Deal Alert

Here we've compiled a list of great techie stocking stuffer ideas that are reasonably priced, highly rated, and deeply discounted.

paperwhite bundle

Limited Time $40 Discount On Kindle Paperwhite Bundle - Deal Alert

Includes the latest Kindle Paperwhite 6" E-Reader in black with Special Offers ($119.99), Amazon Leather Cover ($39.99), and Amazon 5W Power Adapter ($19.99), all for $139.97, for a limited time.

3 outlet plug

49% off CyberPower Surge Protector 3-AC Outlet with 2 USB (2.1A) Charging Ports - Deal Alert

This compact surge protector provides 600 joules of protection, 3 outlets, and a folding wall tap plug. Two USB ports (2.1 Amp) charge personal electronics, including smartphones, digital cameras, MP3 players, and other devices.

51z7cccoj6l. sl1024

51% off Apple USB-C to Lightning Cable - Deal Alert

This USB-C cable connects your iPhone, iPad, or iPod with Lightning connector to your computer's USB-C port for syncing and charging.

dash robot

17% off Wonder Workshop Dash Robot - Deal Alert

Use your Apple or Android smart phone or tablet to program Dash to move, dance, light up, make sounds, avoid obstacles, and even react to their voice. Designed for children 8 and up.

usb adapter

53% off Apple USB-C to USB Adapter - Deal Alert

This USB 2.0 cable connects your iPhone, iPad, or iPod with Lightning connector to your computer's USB port for syncing and charging, or to the Apple USB Power Adapter for convenient charging from a wall outlet. Currently discounted...

fitbit charge 2 heart rate fitness

13% off Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband - Deal Alert

Make every beat count with Fitbit Charge 2-the all-new heart rate and fitness wristband built for all-day, workouts and beyond. PurePulse continuous heart rate makes it easy to maximize workouts, better track calorie burn and get a...

usb hub

67% off Sabrent 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub with Individual Power Switches - Deal Alert

The thin, lightweight design makes this hub a great travel companion to expand one USB 3.0 port into four. Each port has its own power switch so you can control each port independently.

bluetooth headset

29% off Plantronics Explorer 50 Bluetooth Headset - Deal Alert

The Plantronics Explorer 50 Bluetooth headset reduces background noise, connects to two smartphones, streams your music and GPS directions, and has a power-saving DeepSleep mode. Currently reduced to just $18.

asus chromebook

22% off ASUS Chromebook C202 11.6" Rugged Water Resistant Design, 180 Degree Hinge - Deal Alert

ASUS Chromebook C202 features a 180-degree hinge, spill-resistant keyboards, and reinforced rubber wrapped frames that meet the daily rigors and intense usage at home or by students both inside and outside of the classroom.

solar radio

45% off Epica Emergency Solar Hand Crank AM/FM/NOAA Digital Radio, Flashlight, Cell Phone Charger - Deal Alert

Are you ready for a hurricane situation or other emergency weather? Looking for the perfect camping radio that will last for years? Be the prepared one in your group with this no-hassle, sure-fire emergency radio and flashlight.

Load More