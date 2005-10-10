Cold water thrown on Google's app aspirations

October 10, 2005—Google may be a media darling flush with cash, but any attempt on its part to muscle into productivity and collaborative applications will find the company in an underdog role it may not be ready to handle, according to IT professionals and other industry experts.

Google last week laid out what many saw as an underwhelming partnership deal with Sun to distribute its toolbar with Sun's Java Runtime Environment software—a move that underscored Google's focus on finding more eyeballs to look at its advertising. The Sun partnership was seen as a dud because it came after days of red-hot hype suggesting that Google would add to its mail and instant messaging services and begin offering over the Web Sun's StarOffice or open source OpenOffice.

Critics were quick to point out that both productivity suites are not designed for Web-based but rather client-based deployment, just like Microsoft Office, which was being portrayed as the target of Google's gambit.

"Could Google offer more of a Web-based technology built around OpenOffice technology? Yes it could," says Chris LeTocq, an analyst with Guernsey Research. "What I am saying is that there is a lot of great intellectual property associated with OpenOffice and Google has an opportunity using OpenOffice to redefine what desktop productivity means."

LeTocq says for a lot of users all they need in terms of a rich-text editor is something that works with their email. "Do I see Google distributing OpenOffice or StarOffice as is, I don't see that happening."

He believes that services-based computing—whether referred to as Web 2.0, Web services, or component software—is a natural for Google to exploit using the underlying technology of OpenOffice. That technology includes text editing and spreadsheets used as features within other applications, such as a rich-text editor within email.

That possibility was echoed in other reactions to the Google/Sun partnership. Goldman Sachs analyst Rick Sherlund wrote in his research note: "We suspect both Yahoo and Google will want to extend their email products to look a lot richer and more like Microsoft Outlook (adding calendar and contact management to email) and may decide to throw in spreadsheet and word processing capabilities while they are at it to be more competitive with Office."

Google was mum on such plans with a spokesman refusing to comment on any future intentions even as Yahoo last week bought Upcoming.org for its calendaring technology.

"Google is going to see what they can do," says Bruce Elgort, the manager of e-commerce for a large manufacturer. "But what they have now is tons of resources and brand recognition. It could be a flop just like Netscape's (foray into collaboration). It could go either way."

Elgort says he believes Google can use AJAX to create the next Excel or a new Word. AJAX is Asynchronous JavaScript plus XML, a set of programming controls that let users create Web-based applications that behave like desktop software. Google has exploited AJAX for some of its most eye-popping services such as GMail and Google Maps.

"But the question is will the enterprise adopt it?" Elgort asks. "It would take years and years for Google to become a vendor of enterprise-class software."

IBM and Microsoft are already working to evolve their productivity/collaboration software to the network-centric services model.

Earlier this year, IBM began to test a set of productivity tools built using OpenOffice technology that run as network-centric services accessed by its Workplace client. A public beta is planned later this year.

"Our approach is one of componentizing OpenOffice technologies and making them available services in the context of such things as email, document creation, and collaboration," said an IBM official who requested anonymity because of Big Blue's partnership arrangement with Google. "And then to provide services around them such as document management, records management, team workspaces, and email services with the focus of building the Office suite for the networked world. Fat desktop suites are looking very tired today."

Microsoft knows that just by looking at its flagging Office revenue numbers over the past few years.

At its recent Professional Developers Conference (PDC), Microsoft set out to address that fact by demonstrating innovations in Office 12, due to ship next year. The upgrade takes productivity services to the network, including something called Excel Services, the ability to view and interact with spreadsheets in a browser.

"The assumption is that somebody else other than Microsoft is going to accelerate the Web 2.0 vision where you can do the next generation of productivity with browser-based apps that used to require clunky fat clients," says Peter O'Kelly, an analyst with the Burton Group. "My rebuttal is 'Did you go to the PDC? Did you see Excel Services where you can do no-client-install-required and all you need is an AJAX-capable browser client?'"

O'Kelly adds: "Microsoft isn't doing this with smoke and mirrors, they have a server that does Excel rendering including highly interactive tasks like pivot tables and they have a similar server for InfoPath forms." He says: "They are taking productivity applications to the Web."

He says while Microsoft still must deliver, he grows tired of the hype around Google when it disregards existing projects in the industry.

"Google could announce that it is going into toothpaste manufacturing and it would get front-page coverage because they are that hot."

John Fontana is senior editor at Network World.