An introduction to Maven 2

Maven is a popular open source build tool for enterprise Java projects, designed to take much of the hard work out of the build process. Maven uses a declarative approach, where the project structure and contents are described, rather then the task-based approach used in Ant or in traditional make files, for example. This helps enforce company-wide development standards and reduces the time needed to write and maintain build scripts.

The declarative, lifecycle-based approach used by Maven 1 is, for many, a radical departure from more traditional build techniques, and Maven 2 goes even further in this regard. In this article, I go through some of the basic principals behind Maven 2 and then step through a working example. Let's start by reviewing the fundamentals of Maven 2.

The project object model

The heart of a Maven 2 project is the project object model (or POM for short). It contains a detailed description of your project, including information about versioning and configuration management, dependencies, application and testing resources, team members and structure, and much more. The POM takes the form of an XML file (pom.xml), which is placed in your project home directory. A simple pom.xml file is shown here:

<project xmlns="http://maven.apache.org/POM/4.0.0" xmlns:xsi="http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema-instance" xsi:schemaLocation="http://maven.apache.org/POM/4.0.0 http://maven.apache.org/maven-v4_0_0.xsd"> <modelVersion>4.0.0</modelVersion> <groupId>com.javaworld.hotels</groupId> <artifactId>HotelDatabase</artifactId> <packaging>war</packaging> <version>1.0-SNAPSHOT</version> <name>Maven Quick Start Archetype</name> <url>http://maven.apache.org</url> <dependencies> <dependency> <groupId>junit</groupId> <artifactId>junit</artifactId> <version>3.8.1</version> <scope>test</scope> </dependency> </dependencies> </project>

The Maven 2 directory structure

Much of Maven's power comes from the standard practices it encourages. A developer who has previously worked on a Maven project will immediately feel familiar with the structure and organization of a new one. Time need not be wasted reinventing directory structures, conventions, and customized Ant build scripts for each project. Although you can override any particular directory location for your own specific ends, you really should respect the standard Maven 2 directory structure as much as possible, for several reasons:

It makes your POM file smaller and simpler

It makes the project easier to understand and makes life easier for the poor guy who must maintain the project when you leave

It makes it easier to integrate plug-ins

The standard Maven 2 directory structure is illustrated in Figure 1. In the project home directory goes the POM (pom.xml) and two subdirectories: src for all source code and target for generated artifacts.

Figure 1. The standard Maven 2 directory layout

The src directory has a number of subdirectories, each of which has a clearly defined purpose:

src/main/java: Your Java source code goes here (strangely enough!)

Your Java source code goes here (strangely enough!) src/main/resources: Other resources your application needs

src/main/filters: Resource filters, in the form of properties files, which may be used to define variables only known at runtime

src/main/config: Configuration files

src/main/webapp: The Web application directory for a WAR project

src/test/java: Unit tests

src/test/resources: Resources to be used for unit tests, but will not be deployed

src/test/filters: Resources filters to be used for unit tests, but will not be deployed

src/site: Files used to generate the Maven project Website

Project lifecycles

Project lifecycles are central to Maven 2. Most developers are familiar with the notion of build phases such as compile, test, and deploy. Ant has targets with names like those. In Maven 1, corresponding plug-ins are called directly. To compile Java source code, for instance, the java plug-in is used:

$maven java:compile

In Maven 2, this notion is standardized into a set of well-known and well-defined lifecycle phases (see Figure 2). Instead of invoking plug-ins, the Maven 2 developer invokes a lifecycle phase: $mvn compile .

Figure 2. Maven 2 lifecycle phases

Some of the more useful Maven 2 lifecycle phases are the following:

generate-sources : Generates any extra source code needed for the application, which is generally accomplished using the appropriate plug-ins

compile : Compiles the project source code

test-compile : Compiles the project unit tests

test : Runs the unit tests (typically using JUnit) in the src/test directory

package : Packages the compiled code in its distributable format (JAR, WAR, etc.)

integration-test : Processes and deploys the package if necessary into an environment where integration tests can be run

install : Installs the package into the local repository for use as a dependency in other projects on your local machine

deploy : Done in an integration or release environment, copies the final package to the remote repository for sharing with other developers and projects

Many other lifecycle phases are available. See Resources for more details.

These phases illustrate the benefits of the recommended practices encouraged by Maven 2: once a developer is familiar with the main Maven 2 lifecycle phases, he should feel at ease with the lifecycle phases of any Maven project.

The lifecycle phase invokes the plug-ins it needs to do the job. Invoking a lifecycle phase automatically invokes any previous lifecycle phases as well. Since the lifecycle phases are limited in number, easy to understand, and well organized, becoming familiar with the lifecycle of a new Maven 2 project is easy.

Transitive dependencies

One of the highlights of Maven 2 is transitive dependency management. If you have ever used a tool like urpmi on a Linux box, you'll know what transitive dependencies are. With Maven 1, you have to declare each and every JAR that will be needed, directly or indirectly, by your application. For example, can you list the JARs needed by a Hibernate application? With Maven 2, you don't have to. You just tell Maven which libraries you need, and Maven will take care of the libraries that your libraries need (and so on).

Suppose you want to use Hibernate in your project. You would simply add a new dependency to the dependencies section in pom.xml, as follows:

<dependency> <groupId>hibernate</groupId> <artifactId>hibernate</artifactId> <version>3.0.3</version> <scope>compile</scope> </dependency>

And that's it! You don't have to hunt around to know in which other JARs (and in which versions) you need to run Hibernate 3.0.3; Maven will do it for you!

The XML structure for dependencies in Maven 2 is similar to the one used in Maven 1. The main difference is the scope tag, which is explained in the following section.

Dependency scopes

In a real-world enterprise application, you may not need to include all the dependencies in the deployed application. Some JARs are needed only for unit testing, while others will be provided at runtime by the application server. Using a technique called dependency scoping, Maven 2 lets you use certain JARs only when you really need them and excludes them from the classpath when you don't.

Maven provides four dependency scopes:

compile : A compile-scope dependency is available in all phases. This is the default value.

provided : A provided dependency is used to compile the application, but will not be deployed. You would use this scope when you expect the JDK or application server to provide the JAR. The servlet APIs are a good example.

runtime : Runtime-scope dependencies are not needed for compilation, only for execution, such as JDBC (Java Database Connectivity) drivers.

test : Test-scope dependencies are needed only to compile and run tests (JUnit, for example).

Project communication

An important part of any project is internal communication. While it is not a silver bullet, a centralized technical project Website can go a long way towards improving visibility within the team. With minimal effort, you can have a professional-quality project Website up and running in very little time.

This takes a whole new dimension when the Maven site generation is integrated into a build process using continuous integration or even automatic nightly builds. A typical Maven site can publish, on a daily basis:

General project information such as source repositories, defect tracking, team members, etc.

Unit test and test coverage reports

Automatic code reviews and with Checkstyle and PMD

Configuration and versioning information

Dependencies

Javadoc

Source code in indexed and cross-referenced HTML format

Team member list

And much more

Once again, any Maven-savvy developer will immediately know where to look to become familiar with a new Maven 2 project.

A practical example

Now that we have seen a few of the basic notions used in Maven 2, let's see how it works in the real world. The rest of this tutorial examines how we would use Maven 2 on a simple Java Enterprise Edition project. The demo application involves an imaginary (and simplified) hotel database system. To demonstrate how Maven handles dependencies between projects and components, this application will be built using two components (see Figure 3):

A business logic component: HotelDatabase.jar

A Web application component: HotelWebApp.war

Figure 3. The tutorial application architecture involves two simple components: a JAR (HotelDatabase.jar) and a WAR (HotelWebapp.war)

You can download the source code to follow along with the tutorial in Resources.

Set up your project environment

We start by configuring your work environment. In real-world projects, you will often need to define and configure environment or user-specific parameters that should not be distributed to all users. If you are behind a firewall with a proxy, for example, you need to configure the proxy settings so that Maven can download JARs from repositories on the Web. For Maven 1 users, the build.properties and project.properties files do this job. In Maven 2, they have been replaced by a settings.xml file, which goes in the $HOME/.m2 directory. Here is an example:

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?> <settings> <proxies> <proxy> <active/> <protocol>http</protocol> <username>scott</username> <password>tiger</password> <port>8080</port> <host>my.proxy.url</host> <id/> </proxy> </proxies> </settings>

Create a new project with the archetype plug-in

The next step is to create a new Maven 2 project template for the business logic component. Maven 2 provides the archetype plug-in, which builds an empty Maven 2-compatible project directory structure. This plug-in proves convenient for getting a basic project environment up and running quickly. The default archetype model will produce a JAR library project. Several other artifact types are available for other specific project types, including Web applications, Maven plug-ins, and others.

Run the following command to set up your HotelDatabase.jar project:

mvn archetype:create -DgroupId=com.javaworld.hotels - DartifactId=HotelDatabase -Dpackagename=com.javaworld.hotels

Now you have a brand new Maven 2 project directory structure. Switch to the HotelDatabase directory to continue the tutorial.

Implementing the business logic

Now we implement the business logic. The Hotel class is a simple JavaBean. The HotelModel class implements two services: the findAvailableCities() method, which lists available cities, and the findHotelsByCity() method, which lists all hotels in a given city. A simple, memory-based implementation of the HotelModel class is presented here: