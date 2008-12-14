OSGi explained

Not long ago, I had the distinct pleasure of chatting with Sebastien Arbogast regarding OSGi for JavaWorld’s Java Technology Insider. In this hip fat-chewing session, Sebastien introduces the concepts behind OSGi and explains why its contribution to Java modularity is copasetic news for Java community. He also discusses the competing Java modules specifications (JSR 291 and JSR 277) and about application server migrations to OSGi; plus, he makes a tentative prediction about what might be coming next for this exciting technology.

If you are new to the term OSGi or just want to learn more about it, Sebastien does an excellent job of educating — I certainly learned a few things! Have a listen and see for yourself!