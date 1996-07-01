JavaWorld Events Calendar

This three-day course presents an overview of the Java Programming language and the HotJava WWW browser. Students use Java to develop their own HotJava Web page by including and modifying existing Java "applets." The first in a two-part Java series, this course introduces students to object-oriented programming methodology, HTML, along with the features provided by the Java programming language.

This two-day course teaches the student how to develop multimedia Internet applications using the advanced features of the Java Programming language. The student will develop a Java "point-of-sale" application that highlights interactivity, security, audio, and animation. As the follow-on in the two part Java series, this course covers the aforementioned topics and language specification in more detail, and will introduce multi-threading in Java.

Los Angeles, CA 04/04, 07/25

Milpitas, CA 05/09, 06/20

Baltimore, MD 04/18, 05/09, 06/06

Boston, MA 05/02, 06/27

New York, NY 04/25, 05/23, 06/20

Dallas, TX 05/02, 07/11

Tel: 800-422-8020

http://www.sun.com/sunservice/suned