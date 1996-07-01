JavaWorld Events Calendar

July 9-11
Adobe Intranet Seminars
Co-sponsored by JavaSoft, these seminars are for senior information-systems managers, technical strategists, systems analysts, network administrators, and PC support managers. Included are talks on how Java provides a comprehensive, platform-independent solution to writing programs for corporate intranets and other complex distributed networks.
- Toronto, July 9
- Washington, D.C., July 10
- San Francisco, CA, July 11
To register:
Tel: (415) 962-3675 or (415) 962-3677
Fax: (415) 967-7216
Online registration: http://www.adobe.com/events/intranet/registration.html
URL: http://www.adobe.com/events/intranet/main.html
July 27-31
The 7th Annual Borland Developers Conference Anaheim, CA
Register by June 7th and pay only 45, a savings of 50
off the regular conference price of ,195.
Tel: 1-800-350-4244; if outside U.S. and Canada, call (805) 495-7800, ext. 239
- Conference Highlights include:
- More than 200 sessions hosted by top development experts
- Free CD-ROM includes proceedings, samples, and source code from all conference tracks
- Free Borland product up to 50 in value--choose from Delphi Developer, Borland C++ Developer and Suite, Paradox, Visual dBASE Professional, or InterBase
- Core tracks focusing on Delphi, Borland C++, Paradox, Visual dBASE, InterBase, Java, Companion Products & Technologies, Preconference Tutorials
Preconference tutorials and companion products & technologies tracks
will also be offered, covering industry trends, business solutions,
- and operating systems issues.
July 29-August 2
TOOLS USA 96: 20th international conference and exhibition
Technology of object-oriented languages and systems
- Santa Barbara, CA
- Tel: (805) 685-1006
- Fax: (805) 685-6869
- E-mail: tools@tools.com
- This conference will cover software reusability, distribution, concurrency, and Internet programming. Several Java presentations will be given, including a full-day tutorial, "From C++ to Advanced Java in One Day" (July 29, 8:00 am - 5:30 pm). Methodology issues will also be covered, including software composition and contracting, B.O.N. design patterns, sound class design, OPEN, Booch/Rumbaugh, Firesmith, testing, and OMT. Other offerings include an Eiffel workshop, Spartan C++ and Python tutorials, and papers on Smalltalk.
Sun-sponsored Java Programming Courses
- Basic Java Programming
This three-day course presents an overview of the Java Programming language and the HotJava WWW browser. Students use Java to develop their own HotJava Web page by including and modifying existing Java "applets." The first in a two-part Java series, this course introduces students to object-oriented programming methodology, HTML, along with the features provided by the Java programming language.
Los Angeles, CA
04/01, 07/22
Milpitas, CA
05/06, 06/17
Baltimore, MD
04/15, 05/06, 06/03
Boston, MA
04/29, 06/24
New York, NY
04/22, 05/20, 06/17
Dallas, TX
04/29, 07/08
- Advanced Java Programming
This two-day course teaches the student how to develop multimedia Internet applications using the advanced features of the Java Programming language. The student will develop a Java "point-of-sale" application that highlights interactivity, security, audio, and animation. As the follow-on in the two part Java series, this course covers the aforementioned topics and language specification in more detail, and will introduce multi-threading in Java.
Los Angeles, CA
04/04, 07/25
Milpitas, CA
05/09, 06/20
Baltimore, MD
04/18, 05/09, 06/06
Boston, MA
05/02, 06/27
New York, NY
04/25, 05/23, 06/20
Dallas, TX
05/02, 07/11
Tel: 800-422-8020