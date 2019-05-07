Java 101: Inheritance in Java, Part 1: The extends keyword

Java supports class reuse through inheritance and composition. This two-part tutorial teaches you how to use inheritance in your Java programs. In Part 1 you'll learn how to use the
extends keyword to derive a child class from a parent class, invoke parent class constructors and methods, and override methods. In Part 2 you'll tour
java.lang.Object, which is Java's superclass from which every other class inherits.
To complete your learning about inheritance, be sure to check out the Java 101 composition and inheritance primer. You'll learn why composition is an important complement to inheritance, and how to use it to guard against issues with encapsulation in your Java programs.
Note that code examples in this tutorial compile and run under Java 12.
Java inheritance in two examples
Inheritance is a programming construct that software developers use to establish is-a relationships between categories. Inheritance enables us to derive more-specific categories from more-generic ones. The more-specific category is a kind of the more-generic category. For example, a checking account is a kind of account in which you can make deposits and withdrawals. Similarly, a truck is a kind of vehicle used for hauling large items.
Inheritance can descend through multiple levels, leading to ever-more-specific categories. As an example, Figure 1 shows car and truck inheriting from vehicle; station wagon inheriting from car; and garbage truck inheriting from truck. Arrows point from more-specific "child" categories (lower down) to less-specific "parent" categories (higher up).
This example illustrates single inheritance in which a child category inherits state and behaviors from one immediate parent category. In contrast, multiple inheritance enables a child category to inherit state and behaviors from two or more immediate parent categories. The hierarchy in Figure 2 illustrates multiple inheritance.
Categories are described by classes. Java supports single inheritance through class extension, in which one class directly inherits accessible fields and methods from another class by extending that class. Java doesn't support multiple inheritance through class extension, however.
When viewing an inheritance hierarchy, you can easily detect multiple inheritance by the presence of a diamond pattern. Figure 2 shows this pattern in the context of vehicle, land vehicle, water vehicle, and hovercraft.
The extends keyword
Java supports class extension via the
extends keyword. When present,
extends specifies a parent-child relationship between two classes. Below I use
extends to establish a relationship between classes
Vehicle and
Car, and then between
Account and
SavingsAccount:
Listing 1. The
extends keyword specifies a parent-child relationship
class Vehicle
{
// member declarations
}
class Car extends Vehicle
{
// inherit accessible members from Vehicle
// provide own member declarations
}
class Account
{
// member declarations
}
class SavingsAccount extends Account
{
// inherit accessible members from Account
// provide own member declarations
}
The
extends keyword is specified after the class name and before another class name. The class name before
extends identifies the child and the class name after
extends identifies the parent. It's impossible to specify multiple class names after
extends because Java doesn't support class-based multiple inheritance.
These examples codify is-a relationships:
Car is a specialized
Vehicle and
SavingsAccount is a specialized
Account.
Vehicle and
Account are known as base classes, parent classes, or superclasses.
Car and
SavingsAccount are known as derived classes, child classes, or subclasses.
Child classes inherit accessible fields and methods from their parent classes and other ancestors. They never inherit constructors, however. Instead, child classes declare their own constructors. Furthermore, they can declare their own fields and methods to differentiate them from their parents. Consider Listing 2.
Listing 2. An
Account parent class
class Account
{
private String name;
private long amount;
Account(String name, long amount)
{
this.name = name;
setAmount(amount);
}
void deposit(long amount)
{
this.amount += amount;
}
String getName()
{
return name;
}
long getAmount()
{
return amount;
}
void setAmount(long amount)
{
this.amount = amount;
}
}
Listing 2 describes a generic bank account class that has a name and an initial amount, which are both set in the constructor. Also, it lets users make deposits. (You can make withdrawals by depositing negative amounts of money but we'll ignore this possibility.) Note that the account name must be set when an account is created.
Listing 3 presents a
SavingsAccount child class that extends its
Account parent class.
Listing 3. A
SavingsAccount child class extends its
Account parent class
class SavingsAccount extends Account
{
SavingsAccount(long amount)
{
super("savings", amount);
}
}
The
SavingsAccount class is trivial because it doesn't need to declare additional fields or methods. It does, however, declare a constructor that initializes the fields in its
Account superclass. Initialization happens when
Account's constructor is called via Java's
super keyword, followed by a parenthesized argument list.
Listing 4 further extends
Account with a
CheckingAccount class.
Listing 4. A
CheckingAccount child class extends its
Account parent class
class CheckingAccount extends Account
{
CheckingAccount(long amount)
{
super("checking", amount);
}
void withdraw(long amount)
{
setAmount(getAmount() - amount);
}
}
CheckingAccount is a little more substantial than
SavingsAccount because it declares a
withdraw() method. Notice this method's calls to
setAmount() and
getAmount(), which
CheckingAccount inherits from
Account. You cannot directly access the
amount field in
Account because this field is declared
private (see Listing 2).
Class hierarchy example
I've created an
AccountDemo application class that lets you try out the
Account class hierarchy. First take a look at
AccountDemo's source code.
Listing 5.
AccountDemo demonstrates the account class hierarchy
class AccountDemo
{
public static void main(String[] args)
{
SavingsAccount sa = new SavingsAccount(10000);
System.out.println("account name: " + sa.getName());
System.out.println("initial amount: " + sa.getAmount());
sa.deposit(5000);
System.out.println("new amount after deposit: " + sa.getAmount());
CheckingAccount ca = new CheckingAccount(20000);
System.out.println("account name: " + ca.getName());
System.out.println("initial amount: " + ca.getAmount());
ca.deposit(6000);
System.out.println("new amount after deposit: " + ca.getAmount());
ca.withdraw(3000);
System.out.println("new amount after withdrawal: " + ca.getAmount());
}
}
The
main() method in Listing 5 first demonstrates
SavingsAccount, then
CheckingAccount. Assuming
Account.java,
SavingsAccount.java,
CheckingAccount.java, and
AccountDemo.java source files are in the same directory, execute either of the following commands to compile all of these source files:
javac AccountDemo.java
javac *.java
Execute the following command to run the application:
java AccountDemo
You should observe the following output:
account name: savings
initial amount: 10000
new amount after deposit: 15000
account name: checking
initial amount: 20000
new amount after deposit: 26000
new amount after withdrawal: 23000
Method overriding (and method overloading)
A subclass can override (replace) an inherited method so that the subclass's version of the method is called instead. An overriding method must specify the same name, parameter list, and return type as the method being overridden. To demonstrate, I've declared a
print() method in the
Vehicle class below.
Listing 6. Declaring a
print() method to be overridden
class Vehicle
{
private String make;
private String model;
private int year;
Vehicle(String make, String model, int year)
{
this.make = make;
this.model = model;
this.year = year;
}
String getMake()
{
return make;
}
String getModel()
{
return model;
}
int getYear()
{
return year;
}
void print()
{
System.out.println("Make: " + make + ", Model: " + model + ", Year: " +
year);
}
}
Next, I override
print() in the
Truck class.
Listing 7. Overriding
print() in a
Truck subclass
class Truck extends Vehicle
{
private double tonnage;
Truck(String make, String model, int year, double tonnage)
{
super(make, model, year);
this.tonnage = tonnage;
}
double getTonnage()
{
return tonnage;
}
void print()
{
super.print();
System.out.println("Tonnage: " + tonnage);
}
}
Truck's
print() method has the same name, return type, and parameter list as
Vehicle's
print() method. Note, too, that
Truck's
print() method first calls
Vehicle's
print() method by prefixing
super. to the method name. It's often a good idea to execute the superclass logic first and then execute the subclass logic.
To complete this example, I've excerpted a
VehicleDemo class's
main() method:
Truck truck = new Truck("Ford", "F150", 2008, 0.5);
System.out.println("Make = " + truck.getMake());
System.out.println("Model = " + truck.getModel());
System.out.println("Year = " + truck.getYear());
System.out.println("Tonnage = " + truck.getTonnage());
truck.print();
The final line,
truck.print();, calls
truck's
print() method. This method first calls
Vehicle's
print() to output the truck's make, model, and year; then it outputs the truck's tonnage. This portion of the output is shown below:
Make: Ford, Model: F150, Year: 2008
Tonnage: 0.5
Method overloading vs overriding
Suppose you replaced the
print() method in Listing 7 with the one below:
void print(String owner)
{
System.out.print("Owner: " + owner);
super.print();
}
The modified
Truck class now has two
print() methods: the preceding explicitly-declared method and the method inherited from
Vehicle. The
void print(String owner) method doesn't override
Vehicle's
print() method. Instead, it overloads it.
You can detect an attempt to overload instead of override a method at compile time by prefixing a subclass's method header with the
@Override annotation:
@Override
void print(String owner)
{
System.out.print("Owner: " + owner);
super.print();
}