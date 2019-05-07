Java 101: Inheritance in Java, Part 2: Object and its methods

Java provides a standard class library consisting of thousands of classes and other reference types. Despite the disparity in their capabilities, these types form one massive inheritance hierarchy by directly or indirectly extending the
Object class. This is also true for any classes and other reference types that you create.
The first half of this tutorial on Java inheritance showed you the basics of inheritance, specifically how to use Java's
extends and
super keywords to derive a child class from a parent class, invoke parent class constructors and methods, override methods, and more. Now, we'll turn our focus to the mothership of the Java class inheritance hierarchy,
java.lang.Object.
Studying
Object and its methods will help you gain a more functional understanding of inheritance and how it works in your Java programs. Being familiar with those methods will help you make more sense of Java programs, generally. Note that code examples in this tutorial compile and run under Java 12.
Object: Java's superclass
Object is the root class, or ultimate superclass, of all other Java classes. Stored in the
java.lang package,
Object declares the following methods, which all other classes inherit:
protected Object clone()
boolean equals(Object obj)
protected void finalize()
Class<?> getClass()
int hashCode()
void notify()
void notifyAll()
String toString()
void wait()
void wait(long timeout)
void wait(long timeout, int nanos)
A Java class inherits these methods and can override any method that's not declared
final. For example, the non-
final
toString() method can be overridden, whereas the
final
wait() methods cannot.
We'll look at each of these methods and how they enable you to perform special tasks in the context of your Java classes. First, let's consider the basic rules and mechanisms for
Object inheritance.
Extending Object: An example
A class can explicitly extend
Object, as demonstrated in Listing 1.
Listing 1. Explicitly extending Object
public class Employee extends Object
{
private String name;
public Employee(String name)
{
this.name = name;
}
public String getName()
{
return name;
}
public static void main(String[] args)
{
Employee emp = new Employee("John Doe");
System.out.println(emp.getName());
}
}
Because you can extend at most one other class (recall from Part 1 that Java doesn't support class-based multiple inheritance), you're not forced to explicitly extend
Object; otherwise, you couldn't extend any other class. Therefore, you would extend
Object implicitly, as demonstrated in Listing 2.
Listing 2. Implicitly extending Object
public class Employee
{
private String name;
public Employee(String name)
{
this.name = name;
}
public String getName()
{
return name;
}
public static void main(String[] args)
{
Employee emp = new Employee("John Doe");
System.out.println(emp.getName());
}
}
Compile Listing 1 or Listing 2 as follows:
javac Employee.java
Run the resulting application:
java Employee
You should observe the following output:
John Doe
Find out about a class: getClass()
The
getClass() method returns the runtime class of any object on which it is called. The runtime class is represented by a
Class object, which is found in the
java.lang package.
Class is the entry point into the Java Reflection API, which you'll learn about when we get into more advanced topics in Java programming. For now, know that a Java application uses
Class and the rest of the Java Reflection API to learn about its own structure.
Duplicating objects: clone()
The
clone() method creates and returns a copy of the object on which it's called. Because
clone()'s return type is
Object, the object reference that
clone() returns must be cast to the object's actual type before assigning that reference to a variable of the object's type. Listing 3 presents an application that demonstrates cloning.
Listing 3. Cloning an object
class CloneDemo implements Cloneable
{
int x;
public static void main(String[] args) throws CloneNotSupportedException
{
CloneDemo cd = new CloneDemo();
cd.x = 5;
System.out.println("cd.x = " + cd.x);
CloneDemo cd2 = (CloneDemo) cd.clone();
System.out.println("cd2.x = " + cd2.x);
}
}
Listing 3's
CloneDemo class implements the
Cloneable interface, which is found in the
java.lang package.
Cloneable is implemented by the class (via the
implements keyword) to prevent
Object's
clone() method from throwing an instance of the
CloneNotSupportedException class (also found in
java.lang).
CloneDemo declares a single
int-based instance field named
x and a
main() method that exercises this class.
main() is declared with a
throws clause that passes
CloneNotSupportedException up the method-call stack.
main() first instantiates
CloneDemo and initializes the resulting instance's copy of
x to
5. It then outputs the instance's
x value and calls
clone() on this instance, casting the returned object to
CloneDemo before storing its reference. Finally, it outputs the clone's
x field value.
Compile Listing 3 (
javac CloneDemo.java) and run the application (
java CloneDemo). You should observe the following output:
cd.x = 5
cd2.x = 5
Overriding clone()
The previous example didn't need to override
clone() because the code that calls
clone() is located in the class being cloned (
CloneDemo). If the call to
clone() were located in a different class, however, then you would need to override
clone(). Because
clone() is declared
protected, you would receive a "clone has protected access in Object" message if you didn't override it before compiling the class. Listing 4 presents a refactored Listing 3 that demonstrates overriding
clone().
Listing 4. Cloning an object from another class
class Data implements Cloneable
{
int x;
@Override
public Object clone() throws CloneNotSupportedException
{
return super.clone();
}
}
class CloneDemo
{
public static void main(String[] args) throws CloneNotSupportedException
{
Data data = new Data();
data.x = 5;
System.out.println("data.x = " + data.x);
Data data2 = (Data) data.clone();
System.out.println("data2.x = " + data2.x);
}
}
Listing 4 declares a
Data class whose instances are to be cloned.
Data implements the
Cloneable interface to prevent a
CloneNotSupportedException from being thrown when the
clone() method is called. It then declares
int-based instance field
x, and overrides the
clone() method. The
clone() method executes
super.clone() to call its superclass's (that is,
Object's)
clone() method. The overriding
clone() method identifies
CloneNotSupportedException in its
throws clause.
Listing 4 also declares a
CloneDemo class that: instantiates
Data, initializes its instance field, outputs the value of the instance field, clones the
Data object, and outputs its instance field value.
Compile Listing 4 (
javac CloneDemo.java) and run the application (
java CloneDemo). You should observe the following output:
data.x = 5
data2.x = 5
Shallow cloning
Shallow cloning (also known as shallow copying) refers to duplicating an object's fields without duplicating any objects that are referenced from that object's reference fields (if there are any reference fields). Listings 3 and 4 actually demonstrated shallow cloning. Each of the
cd-,
cd2-,
data-, and
data2-referenced fields identifies an object that has its own copy of the
int-based
x field.
Shallow cloning works well when all fields are of the primitive type and (in many cases) when any reference fields refer to immutable (unchangeable) objects. However, if any referenced objects are mutable, changes made to any one of these objects can be seen by the original object and its clone(s). Listing 5 demonstrates.
Listing 5. The problem with shallow cloning in a reference field context
class Employee implements Cloneable
{
private String name;
private int age;
private Address address;
Employee(String name, int age, Address address)
{
this.name = name;
this.age = age;
this.address = address;
}
@Override
public Object clone() throws CloneNotSupportedException
{
return super.clone();
}
Address getAddress()
{
return address;
}
String getName()
{
return name;
}
int getAge()
{
return age;
}
}
class Address
{
private String city;
Address(String city)
{
this.city = city;
}
String getCity()
{
return city;
}
void setCity(String city)
{
this.city = city;
}
}
class CloneDemo
{
public static void main(String[] args) throws CloneNotSupportedException
{
Employee e = new Employee("John Doe", 49, new Address("Denver"));
System.out.println(e.getName() + ": " + e.getAge() + ": " +
e.getAddress().getCity());
Employee e2 = (Employee) e.clone();
System.out.println(e2.getName() + ": " + e2.getAge() + ": " +
e2.getAddress().getCity());
e.getAddress().setCity("Chicago");
System.out.println(e.getName() + ": " + e.getAge() + ": " +
e.getAddress().getCity());
System.out.println(e2.getName() + ": " + e2.getAge() + ": " +
e2.getAddress().getCity());
}
}
Listing 5 presents
Employee,
Address, and
CloneDemo classes.
Employee declares
name,
age, and
address fields; and is cloneable.
Address declares an address consisting of a city and its instances are mutable.
CloneDemo drives the application.
CloneDemo's
main() method creates an
Employee object and clones this object. It then changes the city's name in the original
Employee object's
address field. Because both
Employee objects reference the same
Address object, the changed city is seen by both objects.
Compile Listing 5 (
javac CloneDemo.java) and run this application (
java CloneDemo). You should observe the following output:
John Doe: 49: Denver
John Doe: 49: Denver
John Doe: 49: Chicago
John Doe: 49: Chicago
Deep cloning
Deep cloning (also known as deep copying) refers to duplicating an object's fields such that any referenced objects are duplicated. Furthermore, the referenced objects of referenced objects are duplicated, and so forth. Listing 6 refactors Listing 5 to demonstrate deep cloning.
Listing 6. Deep cloning the address field
class Employee implements Cloneable
{
private String name;
private int age;
private Address address;
Employee(String name, int age, Address address)
{
this.name = name;
this.age = age;
this.address = address;
}
@Override
public Object clone() throws CloneNotSupportedException
{
Employee e = (Employee) super.clone();
e.address = (Address) address.clone();
return e;
}
Address getAddress()
{
return address;
}
String getName()
{
return name;
}
int getAge()
{
return age;
}
}
class Address
{
private String city;
Address(String city)
{
this.city = city;
}
@Override
public Object clone()
{
return new Address(new String(city));
}
String getCity()
{
return city;
}
void setCity(String city)
{
this.city = city;
}
}
class CloneDemo
{
public static void main(String[] args) throws CloneNotSupportedException
{
Employee e = new Employee("John Doe", 49, new Address("Denver"));
System.out.println(e.getName() + ": " + e.getAge() + ": " +
e.getAddress().getCity());
Employee e2 = (Employee) e.clone();
System.out.println(e2.getName() + ": " + e2.getAge() + ": " +
e2.getAddress().getCity());
e.getAddress().setCity("Chicago");
System.out.println(e.getName() + ": " + e.getAge() + ": " +
e.getAddress().getCity());
System.out.println(e2.getName() + ": " + e2.getAge() + ": " +
e2.getAddress().getCity());
}
}
Listing 6 shows that
Employee's
clone() method first calls
super.clone(), which shallowly copies the
name,
age, and
address fields. It then calls
clone() on the
address field to make a duplicate of the referenced
Address object.
Address overrides the
clone() method and reveals a few differences from previous classes that override this method: