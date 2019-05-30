Java 101: Java polymorphism and its types

Polymorphism refers to the ability of some entities to occur in different forms. It is popularly represented by the butterfly, which morphs from larva to pupa to imago. Polymorphism also exists in programming languages, as a modeling technique that allows you to create a single interface to various operands, arguments, and objects. Java polymorphism results in code that is more concise and easier to maintain.
While this tutorial focuses on subtype polymorphism, there are several other types you should know about. We'll start with an overview of all four types of polymorphism.
Types of polymorphism in Java
There are four types of polymorphism in Java:
- Coercion is an operation that serves multiple types through implicit-type conversion. For example, you divide an integer by another integer or a floating-point value by another floating-point value. If one operand is an integer and the other operand is a floating-point value, the compiler coerces (implicitly converts) the integer to a floating-point value to prevent a type error. (There is no division operation that supports an integer operand and a floating-point operand.) Another example is passing a subclass object reference to a method's superclass parameter. The compiler coerces the subclass type to the superclass type to restrict operations to those of the superclass.
- Overloading refers to using the same operator symbol or method name in different contexts. For example, you might use
+to perform integer addition, floating-point addition, or string concatenation, depending on the types of its operands. Also, multiple methods having the same name can appear in a class (through declaration and/or inheritance).
- Parametric polymorphism stipulates that within a class declaration, a field name can associate with different types and a method name can associate with different parameter and return types. The field and method can then take on different types in each class instance (object). For example, a field might be of type
Double(a member of Java's standard class library that wraps a
doublevalue) and a method might return a
Doublein one object, and the same field might be of type
Stringand the same method might return a
Stringin another object. Java supports parametric polymorphism via generics, which I'll discuss in a future article.
- Subtype means that a type can serve as another type's subtype. When a subtype instance appears in a supertype context, executing a supertype operation on the subtype instance results in the subtype's version of that operation executing. For example, consider a fragment of code that draws arbitrary shapes. You can express this drawing code more concisely by introducing a
Shapeclass with a
draw()method; by introducing
Circle,
Rectangle, and other subclasses that override
draw(); by introducing an array of type
Shapewhose elements store references to
Shapesubclass instances; and by calling
Shape's
draw()method on each instance. When you call
draw(), it's the
Circle's,
Rectangle's or other
Shapeinstance's
draw()method that gets called. We say that there are many forms of
Shape's
draw()method.
This tutorial introduces subtype polymorphism. You'll learn about upcasting and late binding, abstract classes (which cannot be instantiated), and abstract methods (which cannot be called). You'll also learn about downcasting and runtime-type identification, and you'll get a first look at covariant return types. I'll save parametric polymorphism for a future tutorial.
Subtype polymorphism: Upcasting and late binding
Subtype polymorphism relies on upcasting and late binding. Upcasting is a form of casting where you cast up the inheritance hierarchy from a subtype to a supertype. No cast operator is involved because the subtype is a specialization of the supertype. For example,
Shape s = new Circle(); upcasts from
Circle to
Shape. This makes sense because a circle is a kind of shape.
After upcasting
Circle to
Shape, you cannot call
Circle-specific methods, such as a
getRadius() method that returns the circle's radius, because
Circle-specific methods are not part of
Shape's interface. Losing access to subtype features after narrowing a subclass to its superclass seems pointless, but is necessary for achieving subtype polymorphism.
Suppose that
Shape declares a
draw() method, its
Circle subclass overrides this method,
Shape s = new Circle(); has just executed, and the next line specifies
s.draw();. Which
draw() method is called:
Shape's
draw() method or
Circle's
draw() method? The compiler doesn't know which
draw() method to call. All it can do is verify that a method exists in the superclass, and verify that the method call's arguments list and return type match the superclass's method declaration. However, the compiler also inserts an instruction into the compiled code that, at runtime, fetches and uses whatever reference is in
s to call the correct
draw() method. This task is known as late binding.
I've created an application that demonstrates subtype polymorphism in terms of upcasting and late binding. This application consists of
Shape,
Circle,
Rectangle, and
Shapes classes, where each class is stored in its own source file. Listing 1 presents the first three classes.
Listing 1. Declaring a hierarchy of shapes
class Shape
{
void draw()
{
}
}
class Circle extends Shape
{
private int x, y, r;
Circle(int x, int y, int r)
{
this.x = x;
this.y = y;
this.r = r;
}
// For brevity, I've omitted getX(), getY(), and getRadius() methods.
@Override
void draw()
{
System.out.println("Drawing circle (" + x + ", "+ y + ", " + r + ")");
}
}
class Rectangle extends Shape
{
private int x, y, w, h;
Rectangle(int x, int y, int w, int h)
{
this.x = x;
this.y = y;
this.w = w;
this.h = h;
}
// For brevity, I've omitted getX(), getY(), getWidth(), and getHeight()
// methods.
@Override
void draw()
{
System.out.println("Drawing rectangle (" + x + ", "+ y + ", " + w + "," +
h + ")");
}
}
Listing 2 presents the
Shapes application class whose
main() method drives the application.
Listing 2. Upcasting and late binding in subtype polymorphism
class Shapes
{
public static void main(String[] args)
{
Shape[] shapes = { new Circle(10, 20, 30),
new Rectangle(20, 30, 40, 50) };
for (int i = 0; i < shapes.length; i++)
shapes[i].draw();
}
}
The declaration of the
shapes array demonstrates upcasting. The
Circle and
Rectangle references are stored in
shapes[0] and
shapes[1] and are upcast to type
Shape. Each of
shapes[0] and
shapes[1] is regarded as a
Shape instance:
shapes[0] isn't regarded as a
Circle;
shapes[1] isn't regarded as a
Rectangle.
Late binding is demonstrated by the
shapes[i].draw(); expression. When
i equals
0, the compiler-generated instruction causes
Circle's
draw() method to be called. When
i equals
1, however, this instruction causes
Rectangle's
draw() method to be called. This is the essence of subtype polymorphism.
Assuming that all four source files (
Shapes.java,
Shape.java,
Rectangle.java, and
Circle.java) are located in the current directory, compile them via either of the following command lines:
javac *.java
javac Shapes.java
Run the resulting application:
java Shapes
You should observe the following output:
Drawing circle (10, 20, 30)
Drawing rectangle (20, 30, 40, 50)
Abstract classes and methods
When designing class hierarchies, you'll find that classes nearer the top of these hierarchies are more generic than classes that are lower down. For example, a
Vehicle superclass is more generic than a
Truck subclass. Similarly, a
Shape superclass is more generic than a
Circle or a
Rectangle subclass.
It doesn't make sense to instantiate a generic class. After all, what would a
Vehicle object describe? Similarly, what kind of shape is represented by a
Shape object? Rather than code an empty
draw() method in
Shape, we can prevent this method from being called and this class from being instantiated by declaring both entities to be abstract.
Java provides the
abstract reserved word to declare a class that cannot be instantiated. The compiler reports an error when you try to instantiate this class.
abstract is also used to declare a method without a body. The
draw() method doesn't need a body because it is unable to draw an abstract shape. Listing 3 demonstrates.
Listing 3. Abstracting the Shape class and its draw() method
abstract class Shape
{
abstract void draw(); // semicolon is required
}
An abstract class can declare fields, constructors, and non-abstract methods in addition to or instead of abstract methods. For example, an abstract
Vehicle class might declare fields describing its make, model, and year. Also, it might declare a constructor to initialize these fields and concrete methods to return their values. Check out Listing 4.
Listing 4. Abstracting a vehicle
abstract class Vehicle
{
private String make, model;
private int year;
Vehicle(String make, String model, int year)
{
this.make = make;
this.model = model;
this.year = year;
}
String getMake()
{
return make;
}
String getModel()
{
return model;
}
int getYear()
{
return year;
}
abstract void move();
}
You'll note that
Vehicle declares an abstract
move() method to describe the movement of a vehicle. For example, a car rolls down the road, a boat sails across the water, and a plane flies through the air.
Vehicle's subclasses would override
move() and provide an appropriate description. They would also inherit the methods and their constructors would call
Vehicle's constructor.
Downcasting and RTTI
Moving up the class hierarchy, via upcasting, entails losing access to subtype features. For example, assigning a
Circle object to
Shape variable
s means that you cannot use
s to call
Circle's
getRadius() method. However, it's possible to once again access
Circle's
getRadius() method by performing an explicit cast operation like this one:
Circle c = (Circle) s;.
This assignment is known as downcasting because you are casting down the inheritance hierarchy from a supertype to a subtype (from the
Shape superclass to the
Circle subclass). Although an upcast is always safe (the superclass's interface is a subset of the subclass's interface), a downcast isn't always safe. Listing 5 shows what kind of trouble could ensue if you use downcasting incorrectly.
Listing 5. The problem with downcasting
class Superclass
{
}
class Subclass extends Superclass
{
void method()
{
}
}
public class BadDowncast
{
public static void main(String[] args)
{
Superclass superclass = new Superclass();
Subclass subclass = (Subclass) superclass;
subclass.method();
}
}
Listing 5 presents a class hierarchy consisting of
Superclass and
Subclass, which extends
Superclass. Furthermore,
Subclass declares
method(). A third class named
BadDowncast provides a
main() method that instantiates
Superclass.
BadDowncast then tries to downcast this object to
Subclass and assign the result to variable
subclass.