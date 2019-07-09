Java 101: Class and object initialization in Java

Classes and objects in Java must be initialized before they are used. You've previously learned that class fields are initialized to default values when classes are loaded and that objects are initialized via constructors, but there is more to initialization. This article introduces all of Java's features for initializing classes and objects.
How to initialize a Java class
Before we explore Java's support for class initialization, let's recap the steps of initializing a Java class. Consider Listing 1.
Listing 1. Initializing class fields to default values
class SomeClass
{
static boolean b;
static byte by;
static char c;
static double d;
static float f;
static int i;
static long l;
static short s;
static String st;
}
Listing 1 declares class
SomeClass. This class declares nine fields of types
boolean,
byte,
char,
double,
float,
int,
long,
short, and
String. When
SomeClass is loaded, each field's bits are set to zero, which you interpret as follows:
false
0
\u0000
0.0
0.0
0
0
0
null
The previous class fields were implicitly initialized to zero. However, you can also explicitly initialize class fields by directly assigning values to them, as shown in Listing 2.
Listing 2. Initializing class fields to explicit values
class SomeClass
{
static boolean b = true;
static byte by = 1;
static char c = 'A';
static double d = 2.0;
static float f = 3.0f;
static int i = 4;
static long l = 5000000000L;
static short s = 20000;
static String st = "abc";
}
Each assignment's value must be type-compatible with the class field's type. Each variable stores the value directly, with the exception of
st. Variable
st stores a reference to a
String object that contains
abc.
Referencing class fields
When initializing a class field, it's legal to initialize it to the value of a previously initialized class field. For example, Listing 3 initializes
y to
x's value. Both fields are initialized to
2.
Listing 3. Referencing a previously declared field
class SomeClass
{
static int x = 2;
static int y = x;
public static void main(String[] args)
{
System.out.println(x);
System.out.println(y);
}
}
However, the reverse is not legal: you cannot initialize a class field to the value of a subsequently declared class field. The Java compiler outputs
illegal forward reference when it encounters this scenario. Consider Listing 4.
Listing 4. Attempting to reference a subsequently declared field
class SomeClass
{
static int x = y;
static int y = 2;
public static void main(String[] args)
{
System.out.println(x);
System.out.println(y);
}
}
The compiler will report
illegal forward reference when it encounters
static int x = y;. This is because source code is compiled from the top down, and the compiler hasn't yet seen
y. (It would also output this message if
y wasn't explicitly initialized.)
Class initialization blocks
In some cases you may want to perform complex class-based initializations. You will do this after a class has been loaded and before any objects are created from that class (assuming that the class isn't a utility class). You can use a class initialization block for this task.
A class initialization block is a block of statements preceded by the
static keyword that's introduced into the class's body. When the class loads, these statements are executed. Consider Listing 5.
Listing 5. Initializing arrays of sine and cosine values
class Graphics
{
static double[] sines, cosines;
static
{
sines = new double[360];
cosines = new double[360];
for (int i = 0; i < sines.length; i++)
{
sines[i] = Math.sin(Math.toRadians(i));
cosines[i] = Math.cos(Math.toRadians(i));
}
}
}
Listing 5 declares a
Graphics class that declares
sines and
cosines array variables. It also declares a class initialization block that creates 360-element arrays whose references are assigned to
sines and
cosines. It then uses a
for statement to initialize these array elements to the appropriate sine and cosine values, by calling the
Math class's
sin() and
cos() methods. (
Math is part of Java's standard class library. I'll discuss this class and these methods in a future article.)
Combining class field initializers and class initialization blocks
You can combine multiple class field initializers and class initialization blocks in an application. Listing 6 provides an example.
Listing 6. Performing class initialization in top-down order
class MCFICIB
{
static int x = 10;
static double temp = 98.6;
static
{
System.out.println("x = " + x);
temp = (temp - 32) * 5.0/9.0; // convert to Celsius
System.out.println("temp = " + temp);
}
static int y = x + 5;
static
{
System.out.println("y = " + y);
}
public static void main(String[] args)
{
}
}
Listing 6 declares and initializes a pair of class fields (
x and
y), and declares a pair of
static initializers. Compile this listing as shown:
javac MCFICIB.java
Then run the resulting application:
java MCFICIB
You should observe the following output:
x = 10
temp = 37.0
y = 15
This output reveals that class initialization is performed in top-down order.
<clinit>() methods
When compiling class initializers and class initialization blocks, the Java compiler stores the compiled bytecode (in top-down order) in a special method named
<clinit>(). The angle brackets prevent a name conflict: you cannot declare a
<clinit>() method in source code because the
< and
> characters are illegal in an identifier context.
After loading a class, the JVM calls this method before calling
main() (when
main() is present).
Let's take a look inside
MCFICIB.class. The following partial disassembly reveals the stored information for the
x,
temp, and
y fields:
Field #1
00000290 Access Flags ACC_STATIC
00000292 Name x
00000294 Descriptor I
00000296 Attributes Count 0
Field #2
00000298 Access Flags ACC_STATIC
0000029a Name temp
0000029c Descriptor D
0000029e Attributes Count 0
Field #3
000002a0 Access Flags ACC_STATIC
000002a2 Name y
000002a4 Descriptor I
000002a6 Attributes Count 0
The
Descriptor line identifies the JVM's type descriptor for the field. The type is represented by a single letter:
I for
int and
D for
double.
The following partial disassembly reveals the bytecode instruction sequence for the
<clinit>() method. Each line starts with a decimal number that identifies the zero-based offset address of the subsequent instruction:
0 bipush 10
2 putstatic MCFICIB/x I
5 ldc2_w #98.6
8 putstatic MCFICIB/temp D
11 getstatic java/lang/System/out Ljava/io/PrintStream;
14 new java/lang/StringBuilder
17 dup
18 invokespecial java/lang/StringBuilder/<init>()V
21 ldc "x = "
23 invokevirtual java/lang/StringBuilder/append(Ljava/lang/String;)Ljava/lang/StringBuilder;
26 getstatic MCFICIB/x I
29 invokevirtual java/lang/StringBuilder/append(I)Ljava/lang/StringBuilder;
32 invokevirtual java/lang/StringBuilder/toString()Ljava/lang/String;
35 invokevirtual java/io/PrintStream/println(Ljava/lang/String;)V
38 getstatic MCFICIB/temp D
41 ldc2_w #32
44 dsub
45 ldc2_w #5
48 dmul
49 ldc2_w #9
52 ddiv
53 putstatic MCFICIB/temp D
56 getstatic java/lang/System/out Ljava/io/PrintStream;
59 new java/lang/StringBuilder
62 dup
63 invokespecial java/lang/StringBuilder/<init>()V
66 ldc "temp = "
68 invokevirtual java/lang/StringBuilder/append(Ljava/lang/String;)Ljava/lang/StringBuilder;
71 getstatic MCFICIB/temp D
74 invokevirtual java/lang/StringBuilder/append(D)Ljava/lang/StringBuilder;
77 invokevirtual java/lang/StringBuilder/toString()Ljava/lang/String;
80 invokevirtual java/io/PrintStream/println(Ljava/lang/String;)V
83 getstatic MCFICIB/x I
86 iconst_5
87 iadd
88 putstatic MCFICIB/y I
91 getstatic java/lang/System/out Ljava/io/PrintStream;
94 new java/lang/StringBuilder
97 dup
98 invokespecial java/lang/StringBuilder/<init>()V
101 ldc "y = "
103 invokevirtual java/lang/StringBuilder/append(Ljava/lang/String;)Ljava/lang/StringBuilder;
106 getstatic MCFICIB/y I
109 invokevirtual java/lang/StringBuilder/append(I)Ljava/lang/StringBuilder;
112 invokevirtual java/lang/StringBuilder/toString()Ljava/lang/String;
115 invokevirtual java/io/PrintStream/println(Ljava/lang/String;)V
118 return
The instruction sequence from offset 0 through offset 2 is equivalent to the following class field initializer:
static int x = 10;
The instruction sequence from offset 5 through offset 8 is equivalent to the following class field initializer:
static double temp = 98.6;
The instruction sequence from offset 11 through offset 80 is equivalent to the following class initialization block:
static
{
System.out.println("x = " + x);
temp = (temp - 32) * 5.0/9.0; // convert to Celsius
System.out.println("temp = " + temp);
}
The instruction sequence from offset 83 through offset 88 is equivalent to the following class field initializer:
static int y = x + 5;
The instruction sequence from offset 91 through offset 115 is equivalent to the following class initialization block:
static
{
System.out.println("y = " + y);
}
Finally, the
return instruction at offset 118 returns execution from
<clinit>() to that part of the JVM that called this method.
How to initialize objects
After a class has been loaded and initialized, you'll often want to create objects from the class. As you learned in my recent introduction to programming with classes and objects, you initialize an object via the code that you place in a class's constructor. Consider Listing 7.
Listing 7. Using the constructor to initialize an object
class City
{
private String name;
int population;
City(String name, int population)
{
this.name = name;
this.population = population;
}
@Override
public String toString()
{
return name + ": " + population;
}
public static void main(String[] args)
{
City newYork = new City("New York", 8491079);
System.out.println(newYork); // Output: New York: 8491079
}
}
Listing 7 declares a
City class with
name and
population fields. When a
City object is created, the
City(String name, int population) constructor is called to initialize these fields to the called constructor's arguments. (I've also overridden
Object's
public String toString() method to conveniently return the city name and population value as a string.
System.out.println() ultimately calls this method to return the object's string representation, which it outputs.)
Before the constructor is called, what values do
name and
population contain? You can find out by inserting
System.out.println(this.name); System.out.println(this.population); at the start of the constructor. After compiling the source code (
javac City.java) and running the application (
java City), you would observe
null for
name and
0 for
population. The
new operator zeroes an object's object (instance) fields before executing a constructor.
As with class fields, you can explicitly initialize object fields. For example, you could specify
String name = "New York"; or
int population = 8491079;. However, there's usually nothing to gain by doing this, because these fields will be initialized in the constructor. The only benefit that I can think of is to assign a default value to an object field; this value is used when you call a constructor that doesn't initialize the field:
int numDoors = 4; // default value assigned to numDoors
Car(String make, String model, int year)
{
this(make, model, year, numDoors);
}
Car(String make, String model, int year, int numDoors)
{
this.make = make;
this.model = model;
this.year = year;
this.numDoors = numDoors;
}