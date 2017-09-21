Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

53% off Cable Organizer Electronics Accessories Travel Bag - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

710bojxmall. sl1100
Amazon

Do you have a ball of tangled up wires and adapters somewhere in the bottom of your bag? This Universal Electronics Accessories Travel Organizer provides a flexible organization solution for your electronics and computer accessories. It helps make you better organized with all the small items and gadgets.  Made of durable and weather-resistant nylon with well padded semi-flexible covers.  It's compact size of  8.8“ x W 6.1"allows it to easily stored in you laptop bag or backpack.  This travel organizers typical list price of $18.99 has been reduced 53% to just $9. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "53% off Cable Organizer Electronics Accessories Travel Bag - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Black Cable Organizer Electronics Accessories Travel Bag USB Drive Bag Healthcare & Grooming Kit

    $8.99 MSRP $18.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.