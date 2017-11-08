Eclipse continues to be one of the most popular developer IDEs, thanks in large part to the broad ecosystem of plug-ins the platform supports. It may have begun as a tool for Java, but more and more people use it for other languages and frameworks, from Scala and Kotlin to JavaScript and Node.js.

All of this is possible because Eclipse has a good architecture for plug-ins. Big tools and little tools can be added to your copy of Eclipse to extend its capabilities and customize it to suit your particular development needs.

Here are a dozen of the best Eclipse plug-ins on offer for application development. Some are extremely popular, some are fashionable, and some are just cute, but all take the incredibly powerful Eclipse and make it a bit more so.

