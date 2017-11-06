JetBrains has made available the Kotlin/Native technology, which creates native binaries for Kotlin code so they can run without a Java virtual machine. A beta version of the CLion IDE allows Kotlin programs to be compiled directly to an executable machine-code format.

Kotlin is a statically typed Java language alternative that began on the JVM. But many platforms can’t run JVMs, restricting the use of Kotlin to JVM-friendly platforms like Android. The Kotlin/Native preview’s supported target platforms include MacOS, iOS, Ubuntu Linux, and Raspberry Pi.

How Kotlin/Native works

Kotlin/Native uses LLVM compiler technology to generate machine code. An LLVM back end, runtime implementation, and native-code-generation facility are provided as part of the beta CLion IDE.

Where to download the CLion IDE for Kotlin/Native

Developers can use Kotlin/Native by downloading CLion 2017.3, the beta version JetBrains’s IDE for C and C++ development. You will also need to download two plugins, for Kotlin and Kotlin/Native, from the JetBrains Plugin Repository to add Kotlin and Kotlin/Native support to CLion.

This story, "Beta JetBrains IDE moves Kotlin apps out of the JVM" was originally published by InfoWorld .