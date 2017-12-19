Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

25% off Logitech K780 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard for Computer, Phone & Tablet - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

logitech k780
Amazon

Rewrite the rules of desktop typing. Logitech's K780 is the type-on-everything keyboard with full-size keys and a convenient number pad. Enjoy quiet, comfortable typing, on your Windows PC or Mac, and switch typing to your phone or tablet at the touch of a button. An integrated rubber stand holds your mobile devices within reach and always at the perfect typing angle. A generous two-year battery life virtually eliminates the need to switch out batteries. The K780 typically lists for $79.99, but right now is discounted 25% to $59.99. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "25% off Logitech K780 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard for Computer, Phone & Tablet - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Logitech K780 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard for Computer, Phone & Tablet (920-008149)

    $59.00 MSRP $79.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.