If you are leading or participating in an agile development process and have selected an agile model like the scrum methodology, you have a fundamental process to help align product owners with customer needs and teams on delivering results. You have the team’s responsibilities outlined, a meeting structure defined and scheduled, and an agile collaboration tool to manage the backlog.

All this structure, process, and collaboration helps teams of any kind execute. In fact, agile practices are applied to many other nontechnical disciplines such as agile marketing.

So, is the agile process itself sufficient to deliver good working software?

The answer is no. You need to augment the agile process with a set of disciplines, often technology-supported, to get the full value of the agile methodology. That is, to excel with the agile methodology in your enterprise.