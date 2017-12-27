Weird science: The 9 strangest tech stories of 2017

The last 12 months have brought significant developments in what I term retro-future technologies: Space Age concepts like robots and flying cars that creative fiction writers of past generations have long predicted would populate our future. I am happy to report that these have finally moved from science fiction to science fact.

Here, I look at nine of the oddest sci-tech stories of the year. Ready? These emerging technologies are strange—and not all of them in the way that science fiction imagined. No one saw interactive funeral urns, portable nuclear reactors, and cranial drill bots coming, for example. So power up your gravity boots, get ready for zero G, set your phasers to stun, …