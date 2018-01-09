Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Sonos Play:1 Is Discounted $62 Right Now On Amazon

PCWorld |

sonos play 1
Amazon

Sonos has designed the Play:1 wireless speaker to look and sound great in any space, whether it's a kitchen counter or the bookshelf in your bedroom. It contains two Class D amplifiers, one 3.5" mid–woofer for mid–range frequencies and deep bass, and one tweeter for crisp and accurate high–frequency response. Pair multiple speakers together in the same room for a more immersive experience, or add speakers in different rooms. When connected to an Amazon Alexa-enabled device, you can control the Sonos experience hands-free using Alexa voice commands. 

Although the Sonos Play:1 has been around for a few years, it has just recently been reduced in price. And the current price is just about the lowest it's ever been. See this deal now on Amazon, where the speaker currently averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 3,400 reviewers. 

This story, "Sonos Play:1 Is Discounted $62 Right Now On Amazon" was originally published by PCWorld.

At a Glance

  • Sonos Play:1 Compact Wireless Speaker for Streaming Music. Works with Alexa. (Black)

    $138.00 MSRP $199.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.