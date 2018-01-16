Cloud services are moving from the initial “we’re doing it because everyone else is” state to a more cautious, planned migration, one where IT departments have done a careful assessment of their needs and determined what to move to the cloud and what will stay on-premises.

Getting there takes some hard lessons. A study by IDG Research found that as much as 40 percent of workloads moved off the cloud and back to an on-premises setting. That’s because companies had the mistaken notion that they could move to the cloud and continue to operate like they could in their on-premises environment, when that is not the case.

One defining element of the cloud is its elasticity. Its value is in burst capacity, giving customers a rapid increase in computing power or services access on short notice and then the ability to turn it off and no longer pay for it when they are done. But what cloud services are there to take such advantage of?