20 years of open source: Its world-changing history in brief

The Open Source Initiative (OSI) was founded as steward of the newly coined “open source” term in late February 1998, with Eric Raymond as its first president, Bruce Perens as vice president, and an initial board of directors that included Brian Behlendorf, Ian Murdock, Russ Nelson, and Chip Salzenberg. The OSI logo, which alludes to both the letter O of “open” and to a keyhole for unlocking source code, was created by Colin Viebrock.