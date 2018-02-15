Udash framework brings Scala to web development

News

Udash compiles code to JavaScript and can work with JavaScript libraries such as Bootstrap and jQuery

Scala, the functional and object-oriented language that started out on the Java Virtual Machine, is being used along with JavaScript in a new version of the Udash web framework.

The open source Udash, from device management provider AVSystem, compiles code to JavaScript and can work with JavaScript libraries such as Bootstrap and jQuery. Udash itself is based on Scala.js, the JavaScript variant of the Scala language. Developers working with Udash can use any IDE supporting Scala.

