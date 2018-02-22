News

What’s new in Apache’s NetBeans IDE for Java 9

The beta of the NetBeans Version 9.0 IDE supports Java 9’s new Java Module System

The Apache Software Foundation has released a beta of its NetBeans Version 9.0 IDE, with support for the Java Module System introduced with Java 9 last year. Modules comprised the premier capability in JDK 9, which was released in September 2017.

