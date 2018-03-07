News

JavaFX will be removed from the Java JDK

Oracle’s rich media web technology will be broken out of standard Java as of JDK 11, and will proceed at its own pace

Editor at Large, InfoWorld

JavaFX, Oracle’s 10-year-old rich client development technology for Java, will be decoupled from the Java Development Kit (JDK) and broken out into its own separate module.

Making JavaFX its own module will make it easier to adopt and clear the way for new contributors, Oracle said. The company added that with the faster release schedule being implemented for standard Java and the JDK, JavaFX needs to be on its own pace driven by contributions from Oracle and others in the OpenJFX community.

