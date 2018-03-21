News

GitHub’s tool reduces open source software license violations

Called Licensed, the tool finds license dependencies early in the development life cycle

GitHub has open-sourced its Licensed tool, a Ruby gem that caches and verifies the status of license dependencies in Git repos.

Licensed has helped GitHub engineers who use open source software find potential problems with license dependencies early in the development cycle. The tool reports any dependencies needing review.

