AWS Lambda tutorial: Get started with serverless computing

If laziness really is one of the virtues of a great programmer, then AWS Lambda is like a developer’s holy grail. With Lambda, you don’t have to spin up any servers, or configure or patch them, or pay for them to run hour after hour and week after week. You don’t even have to write much code.

AWS Lambda is about getting the job done with least effort—and little cost. You write simple functions and wire them to a request or an event, and Lambda executes those functions whenever that request or event occurs. You get charged only when your code actually runs.