AWS Lambda tutorial: Get started with serverless computing

If laziness really is one of the virtues of a great programmer, then AWS Lambda is like a developer’s holy grail. With Lambda, you don’t have to spin up any servers, or configure or patch them, or pay for them to run hour after hour and week after week. You don’t even have to write much code.

AWS Lambda is about getting the job done with least effort—and little cost. You write simple functions and wire them to a request or an event, and Lambda executes those functions whenever that request or event occurs. You get charged only when your code actually runs.

Naturally, Lambda can tap into many other AWS services (S3, DynamoDB, Alexa, etc.), and you can draw on events in those services to trigger your functions. Lambda is an ideal way to experiment with the Amazon cloud and, perhaps, build something that’s exactly what everyone needs. Here’s how to get started.

Step 1: Create an AWS account

The first place to begin is by creating an AWS account. You probably have one because you can use the same Amazon account you use to buy soap or books. Once you have this, you can start renting computers and deploying anything you like.