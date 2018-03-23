News

Java 11 roadmap: The new features you can expect

CORBA, Java EE, and JavaFX support will be removed, while just a handful of new features are being added—so far

Now that Oracle has released Java Development Kit 10, the next version, JDK 11, is just around the corner. Due in September 2018 as part of Oracle’s new six-month release cadence for the standard edition of Java, Version 11 has just a handful of announced features so far.

Java 11 is also set to lose some capabilities through the removal of CORBA and Java EE (recently renamed Jakarta EE) modules, as well as the removal of JavaFX.

