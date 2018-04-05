Analysis

How to get started with AI—before it’s too late

Put these five prerequisites in place so you can actually execute on your artificial intelligence strategy

Columnist, InfoWorld |

How to get started with AI—before it’s too late
Thinkstock

AI and machine learning are going to start making a lot more decisions. They probably still won’t be used in the near future to make “big” decisions like whether to put a 25 percent tariff on a commodity and start a trade war with a partner.

However, nearly anything you’ve stuck in Excel and massaged, coded, or sorted is a good clustering, classification, or learning-to-rank problem. Anything that is a set of values that can be predicted is a good machine learning problem. Anything that is a pattern or shape or object that you just go through and ”look for” is a good deep learning problem.

Related:

Andrew C. Oliver is manager of technical enablement at Lucidworks, a provider of enterprise search solutions.