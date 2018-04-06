Analysis

Open source isn’t the community you think it is

The irony is that what makes open source work—and differ from commercial software—is that only a few developers do the major work on any project

Name your favorite open source project, and the odds are good—very good—that a small handful of contributors account for the vast majority of significant development thereof. The odds are just as good that most of those contributors work for just one or a few vendors. Such is open source today, and such has been open source for the past 20 years.

So, does that mean open source is really just commercial software by another name?

