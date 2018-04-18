Feature

Beyond Java: Programming languages on the JVM

By running on the JVM, these languages run anywhere Java runs, work seamlessly with Java, and open up possibilities Java doesn’t

Senior Writer, InfoWorld |

Beyond Java: Programming languages on the JVM
Amenic181 / Thinkstock
More like this

If there is any language that is a known and proven quantity for developers, it’s Java. Enterprise developers, web developers, mobile developers, and plenty of others besides, have made Java ubiquitous and contributed to the massive culture of support around Java.

What’s more, the Java runtime, or Java Virtual Machine (JVM), has become a software ecosystem all its own. In addition to Java, a great many other languages have leveraged the Java Virtual Machine to become powerful and valuable software development tools in their own right.

Related:

Serdar Yegulalp is a senior writer at InfoWorld, focused on machine learning, containerization, devops, the Python ecosystem, and periodic reviews.