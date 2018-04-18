News

What’s new in Oracle’s GraalVM multilanguage virtual machine

The universal virtual machine enters production status

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

What’s new in Oracle’s GraalVM multilanguage virtual machine
Thinkstock
More like this

Oracle has delivered a production release of GraalVM, a universal virtual machine for running applications written in any of many languages.

The technology has served as a just-in-time compiler and polyglot runtime for the JVM. GraalVM Version 1.0 provides high performance for individual languages as well as interoperability with no overhead in building polyglot applications, Oracle said.

Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.