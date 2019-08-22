Method overloading in the JVM

Welcome to the new Java Challengers blog! This blog is dedicated to challenging concepts in Java programming. Master them and you will be well on your way to becoming a highly skilled Java programmer.
The techniques in this blog take some effort to master, but they’ll make a great difference in your daily experience as a Java developer. Avoiding bugs is easier when you know how to properly apply core Java programming techniques, and tracking bugs is much easier when you know exactly what is happening on your Java code.
Are you ready to start mastering core concepts in Java programming? Then let’s get started with our first Java Challenger!
What is method overloading?
Method overloading is a programming technique that allows developers to use the same method name multiple times in the same class, but with different parameters. In this case, we say that the method is overloaded. Listing 1 shows a single method whose parameters differ in number, type, and order.
Listing 1. Three types of method overloading
Number of parameters:
public class Calculator {
void calculate(int number1, int number2) { }
void calculate(int number1, int number2, int number3) { }
}
Type of parameters:
public class Calculator {
void calculate(int number1, int number2) { }
void calculate(double number1, double number2) { }
}
Order of parameters:
public class Calculator {
void calculate(double number1, int number2) { }
void calculate(int number1, double number2) { }
}
Method overloading and primitive types
In Listing 1, you see the primitive types
int and
double. We’ll work more with these and other types, so take a minute to review the primitive types in Java.
Table 1. Primitive types in Java
|Type
|Range
|Default
|Size
|Example literals
|
boolean
|true or false
|false
|1 bit
|true, false
|
byte
|-128 .. 127
|0
|8 bits
|1, -90, 128
|
char
|Unicode character or 0 to 65,536
|\u0000
|16 bits
|'a', '\u0031', '\201', '\n', 4
|
short
|-32,768 .. 32,767
|0
|16 bits
|1, 3, 720, 22,000
|
int
|-2,147,483,648 .. 2,147,483,647
|0
|32 bits
|-2, -1, 0, 1, 9
|
long
|-9,223,372,036,854,775,808 to 9,223,372,036,854,775,807
|0
|64 bits
|-4000L, -900L, 10L, 700L
|
float
|3.40282347 x 1038, 1.40239846 x 10-45
|0.0
|32 bits
|1.67e200f, -1.57e-207f, .9f, 10.4F
|
double
|
1.7976931348623157 x 10308, 4.9406564584124654 x 10-324
|0.0
|64 bits
|1.e700d, -123457e, 37e1d
Why should I use method overloading?
Overloading makes your code cleaner and easier to read, and it may also help you avoid bugs in your programs.
In contrast to Listing 1, imagine a program where you had multiple
calculate() methods with names like
calculate1,
calculate2,
calculate3 . . . not good, right? Overloading the
calculate() method lets you use the same method name while only changing what needs to change: the parameters. It's also very easy to find overloaded methods because they are grouped together in your code.
What overloading isn't
Be aware that changing a variable’s name is not overloading. The following code won’t compile:
public class Calculator {
void calculate(int firstNumber, int secondNumber){}
void calculate(int secondNumber, int thirdNumber){}
}
You also can't overload a method by changing the return type in the method signature. The following code won't compile, either:
public class Calculator {
double calculate(int number1, int number2){return 0.0;}
long calculate(int number1, int number2){return 0;}
}
Take the method overloading challenge!
Are you ready for your first Java Challenger? Let's find out!
Start by carefully reviewing the following code.
Listing 2. Advanced method overloading challenge
public class AdvancedOverloadingChallenge3 {
static String x = "";
public static void main(String... doYourBest) {
executeAction(1);
executeAction(1.0);
executeAction(Double.valueOf("5"));
executeAction(1L);
System.out.println(x);
}
static void executeAction(int ... var) {x += "a"; }
static void executeAction(Integer var) {x += "b"; }
static void executeAction(Object var) {x += "c"; }
static void executeAction(short var) {x += "d"; }
static void executeAction(float var) {x += "e"; }
static void executeAction(double var) {x += "f"; }
}
Okay, you've reviewed the code. What is the output?
- befe
- bfce
- efce
- aecf
Check your answer here.
What just happened? How the JVM compiles overloaded methods
In order to understand what happened in Listing 2, you need to know some things about how the JVM compiles overloaded methods.
First of all, the JVM is intelligently lazy: it will always exert the least possible effort to execute a method. Thus, when you are thinking about how the JVM handles overloading, keep in mind three important compiler techniques:
- Widening
- Boxing (autoboxing and unboxing)
- Varargs
If you've never encountered these three techniques, a few examples should help make them clear. Note that the JVM executes them in the order given.
Here is an example of widening:
int primitiveIntNumber = 5;
double primitiveDoubleNumber = primitiveIntNumber ;
This is the order of the primitive types when widened:
Here is an example of autoboxing:
int primitiveIntNumber = 7;
Integer wrapperIntegerNumber = primitiveIntNumber;
Note what happens behind the scenes when this code is compiled:
Integer wrapperIntegerNumber = Integer.valueOf(primitiveIntNumber);
And here is an example of unboxing:
Integer wrapperIntegerNumber = 7;
int primitiveIntNumber= wrapperIntegerNumber;
Here is what happens behind the scenes when this code is compiled:
int primitiveIntNumber = wrapperIntegerNumber.intValue();
And here is an example of varargs; note that
varargs is always the last to be executed:
execute(int… numbers){}
Widening: A practical example
When we pass the number 1 directly to the
executeAction method, the JVM automatically treats it as an
int. That’s why the number doesn't go to the
executeAction(short var) method.
Similarly, if we pass the number 1.0, the JVM automatically recognizes that number as a
double.
Of course, the number 1.0 could also be a
float, but the type is pre-defined. That’s why the
executeAction(double var) method is invoked in Listing 2.
When we use the
Double wrapper type, there are two possibilities: either the wrapper number could be unboxed to a primitive type, or it could be widened into an
Object. (Remember that every class in Java extends the
Object class.) In that case, the JVM chooses to wided the
Double type to an
Object because it takes less effort than unboxing would, as I explained before.
The last number we pass is 1L, and because we've specified the variable type this time, it is
long.
Video challenge! Debugging method overloading
Debugging is one of the easiest ways to fully absorb programming concepts while also improving your code. In this video you can follow along while I debug and explain the method overloading challenge:
Common mistakes with overloading
By now you’ve probably figured out that things can get tricky with method overloading, so let’s consider a few of the challenges you will likely encounter.
Autoboxing with wrappers
Java is a strongly typed programming language, and when we use autoboxing with wrappers there are some things we have to keep in mind. For one thing, the following code won't compile:
int primitiveIntNumber = 7;
Double wrapperNumber = primitiveIntNumber;
Autoboxing will only work with the
double type because what happens when you compile this code is the same as the following:
Double number = Double.valueOf(primitiveIntNumber);
The above code will compile. The first
int type will be widened to
double and then it will be boxed to
Double. But when autoboxing, there is no type widening and the constructor from
Double.valueOf will receive a
double, not an
int. In this case, autoboxing would only work if we applied a cast, like so:
Double wrapperNumber = (double) primitiveIntNumber;
Remember that
Integer cannot be
Long and
Float cannot be
Double. There is no inheritance. Each of these types--
Integer,
Long,
Float, and
Double--is a
Number and an
Object.
When in doubt, just remember that wrapper numbers can be widened to
Number or
Object. (There is a lot more to explore about wrappers but I will leave it for another post.)
Hard-coded number types in the JVM
When we don’t specify a type to a number, the JVM will do it for us. If we use the number 1 directly in the code, the JVM will create it as an
int. If you try to pass 1 directly to a method that is receiving a
short, it won’t compile.
For example:
class Calculator {
public static void main(String… args) {
// This method invocation will not compile
// Yes, 1 could be char, short, byte but the JVM creates it as an int
calculate(1);
}
void calculate(short number) {}
}
The same rule will be applied when using the number 1.0; although it could be a
float, the JVM will treat this number as a
double:
class Calculator {
public static void main(String… args) {
// This method invocation will not compile
// Yes, 1 could be float but the JVM creates it as double
calculate(1.0);
}
void calculate(float number) {}
}
Another common mistake is to think that the
Double or any other wrapper type would be better suited to the method that is receiving a
double. In fact, it takes less effort for the JVM to widen the
Double wrapper to an
Object instead of unboxing it to a
double primitive type.
To sum up, when used directly in Java code, 1 will be
int and 1.0 will be
double. Widening is the laziest path to execution, boxing or unboxing comes next, and the last operation will always be
varargs.
What to remember about overloading
Overloading is a very powerful technique for scenarios where you need the same method name with different parameters. It’s a useful technique because having the right name in your code makes a big difference for readability. Rather than duplicate the method and add clutter to your code, you may simply overload it. Doing this keeps your code clean and easy to read, and it reduces the risk that duplicate methods will break some part of the system.
What to keep in mind: When overloading a method the JVM will make the least effort possible; this is the order of the laziest path to execution:
- First is widening
- Second is boxing
- Third is Varargs
What to watch out for: Tricky situations will arise from declaring a number directly: 1 will be
int and 1.0 will be
double.
Also remember that you can declare these types explicitly using the syntax of 1F or 1f for a
float or 1D or 1d for a
double.
That concludes our first Java Challenger, introducing the JVM’s role in method overloading. It is important to realize that the JVM is inherently lazy, and will always follow the laziest path to execution.
More about method overloading in Java
- Java 101: Classes and objects in Java: A true beginner’s introduction to classes and objects, including short sections on methods and method overloading.
- Java 101: Elementary Java language features: Learn more about why it matters that Java is a strongly typed language and get a full introduction to primitive types in Java.
- Too many parameters in Java methods, Part 4: Explore the limitations and disadvantages of method overloading, and how they may be remedied by integrating custom types and parameter objects.