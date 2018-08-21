Java 101: Mastering Java exceptions, Part 2

JDK 1.0 introduced a framework of language features and library types for dealing with exceptions, which are divergences from expected program behavior. The first half of this article covered Java's basic exception handling capabilities. This second half introduces more advanced capabilities provided by JDK 1.0 and its successors: JDK 1.4, JDK 7, and JDK 9. Learn how to anticipate and manage exceptions in your Java programs using advanced features such as stack traces, causes and exception chaining, try-with-resources, multi-catch, final re-throw, and stack walking.
Exception handling in JDK 1.0 and 1.4: Stack traces
Each JVM thread (a path of execution) is associated with a stack that's created when the thread is created. This data structure is divided into frames, which are data structures associated with method calls. For this reason, each thread's stack is often referred to as a method-call stack.
A new frame is created each time a method is called. Each frame stores local variables, parameter variables (which hold arguments passed to the method), information for returning to the calling method, space for storing a return value, information that's useful in dispatching an exception, and so on.
A stack trace (also known as a stack backtrace) is a report of the active stack frames at a certain point in time during a thread's execution. Java's
Throwable class (in the
java.lang package) provides methods to print a stack trace, fill in a stack trace, and access a stack trace's elements.
Printing a stack trace
When the
throw statement throws a throwable, it first looks for a suitable
catch block in the executing method. If not found, it unwinds the method-call stack looking for the closest
catch block that can handle the exception. If not found, the JVM terminates with a suitable message. Consider Listing 1.
Listing 1.
PrintStackTraceDemo.java (version 1)
import java.io.IOException;
public class PrintStackTraceDemo
{
public static void main(String[] args) throws IOException
{
throw new IOException();
}
}
Listing 1's contrived example creates a
java.io.IOException object and throws this object out of the
main() method. Because
main() doesn't handle this throwable, and because
main() is the top-level method, the JVM terminates with a suitable message. For this application, you would see the following message:
Exception in thread "main" java.io.IOException
at PrintStackTraceDemo.main(PrintStackTraceDemo.java:7)
The JVM outputs this message by calling
Throwable's
void printStackTrace() method, which prints a stack trace for the invoking
Throwable object on the standard error stream. The first line shows the result of invoking the throwable's
toString() method. The next line shows data previously recorded by
fillInStackTrace() (discussed shortly).
The stack trace reveals the source file and line number where the throwable was created. In this case, it was created on Line 7 of the
PrintStackTrace.java source file.
You can invoke
printStackTrace() directly, typically from a
catch block. For example, consider a second version of the
PrintStackTraceDemo application.
Listing 2.
PrintStackTraceDemo.java (version 2)
import java.io.IOException;
public class PrintStackTraceDemo
{
public static void main(String[] args) throws IOException
{
try
{
a();
}
catch (IOException ioe)
{
ioe.printStackTrace();
}
}
static void a() throws IOException
{
b();
}
static void b() throws IOException
{
throw new IOException();
}
}
Listing 2 reveals a
main() method that calls method
a(), which calls method
b(). Method
b() throws an
IOException object to the JVM, which unwinds the method-call stack until it finds
main()'s
catch block, which can handle the exception. The exception is handled by invoking
printStackTrace() on the throwable. This method generates the following output:
java.io.IOException
at PrintStackTraceDemo.b(PrintStackTraceDemo.java:24)
at PrintStackTraceDemo.a(PrintStackTraceDemo.java:19)
at PrintStackTraceDemo.main(PrintStackTraceDemo.java:9)
printStackTrace() doesn't output the thread's name. Instead, it invokes
toString() on the throwable to return the throwable's fully-qualified class name (
java.io.IOException), which is output on the first line. It then outputs the method-call hierarchy: the most-recently called method (
b()) is at the top and
main() is at the bottom.
Filling in a stack trace
Throwable declares a
Throwable fillInStackTrace() method that fills in the execution stack trace. In the invoking
Throwable object, it records information about the current state of the current thread's stack frames. Consider Listing 3.
Listing 3.
FillInStackTraceDemo.java (version 1)
import java.io.IOException;
public class FillInStackTraceDemo
{
public static void main(String[] args) throws IOException
{
try
{
a();
}
catch (IOException ioe)
{
ioe.printStackTrace();
System.out.println();
throw (IOException) ioe.fillInStackTrace();
}
}
static void a() throws IOException
{
b();
}
static void b() throws IOException
{
throw new IOException();
}
}
The main difference between Listing 3 and Listing 2 is the
catch block's
throw (IOException) ioe.fillInStackTrace(); statement. This statement replaces
ioe's stack trace, after which the throwable is re-thrown. You should observe this output:
java.io.IOException
at FillInStackTraceDemo.b(FillInStackTraceDemo.java:26)
at FillInStackTraceDemo.a(FillInStackTraceDemo.java:21)
at FillInStackTraceDemo.main(FillInStackTraceDemo.java:9)
Exception in thread "main" java.io.IOException
at FillInStackTraceDemo.main(FillInStackTraceDemo.java:15)
Instead of repeating the initial stack trace, which identifies the location where the
IOException object was created, the second stack trace reveals the location of
ioe.fillInStackTrace().
fillInStackTrace() invokes a native method that walks down the current thread's method-call stack to build the stack trace. This walk is expensive and can impact performance if it occurs too often.
If you run into a situation (perhaps involving an embedded device) where performance is critical, you can prevent the stack trace from being built by overriding
fillInStackTrace(). Check out Listing 4.
Listing 4.
FillInStackTraceDemo.java (version 2)
{
public static void main(String[] args) throws NoStackTraceException
{
try
{
a();
}
catch (NoStackTraceException nste)
{
nste.printStackTrace();
}
}
static void a() throws NoStackTraceException
{
b();
}
static void b() throws NoStackTraceException
{
throw new NoStackTraceException();
}
}
class NoStackTraceException extends Exception
{
@Override
public synchronized Throwable fillInStackTrace()
{
return this;
}
}
Listing 4 introduces
NoStackTraceException. This custom checked exception class overrides
fillInStackTrace() to return
this -- a reference to the invoking
Throwable. This program generates the following output:
NoStackTraceException
Comment out the overriding
fillInStackTrace() method and you'll observe the following output:
NoStackTraceException
at FillInStackTraceDemo.b(FillInStackTraceDemo.java:22)
at FillInStackTraceDemo.a(FillInStackTraceDemo.java:17)
at FillInStackTraceDemo.main(FillInStackTraceDemo.java:7)
Accessing a stack trace's elements
At times you'll need to access a stack trace's elements in order to extract details required for logging, identifying the source of a resource leak, and other purposes. The
printStackTrace() and
fillInStackTrace() methods don't support this task, but JDK 1.4 introduced
java.lang.StackTraceElement and its methods for this purpose.
The
java.lang.StackTraceElement class describes an element representing a stack frame in a stack trace. Its methods can be used to return the fully-qualified name of the class containing the execution point represented by this stack trace element along with other useful information. Here are the main methods:
String getClassName()returns the fully-qualified name of the class containing the execution point represented by this stack trace element.
String getFileName()returns the name of the source file containing the execution point represented by this stack trace element.
int getLineNumber()returns the line number of the source line containing the execution point represented by this stack trace element.
String getMethodName()returns the name of the method containing the execution point represented by this stack trace element.
boolean isNativeMethod()returns
truewhen the method containing the execution point represented by this stack trace element is a native method.
JDK 1.4 also introduced the
StackTraceElement[] getStackTrace() method to the
java.lang.Thread and
Throwable classes. This method respectively returns an array of stack trace elements representing the invoking thread's stack dump and provides programmatic access to the stack trace information printed by
printStackTrace().
Listing 5 demonstrates
StackTraceElement and
getStackTrace().
Listing 5.
StackTraceElementDemo.java (version 1)
import java.io.IOException;
public class StackTraceElementDemo
{
public static void main(String[] args) throws IOException
{
try
{
a();
}
catch (IOException ioe)
{
StackTraceElement[] stackTrace = ioe.getStackTrace();
for (int i = 0; i < stackTrace.length; i++)
{
System.err.println("Exception thrown from " +
stackTrace[i].getMethodName() + " in class " +
stackTrace[i].getClassName() + " on line " +
stackTrace[i].getLineNumber() + " of file " +
stackTrace[i].getFileName());
System.err.println();
}
}
}
static void a() throws IOException
{
b();
}
static void b() throws IOException
{
throw new IOException();
}
}
When you run this application, you'll observe the following output:
Exception thrown from b in class StackTraceElementDemo on line 33 of file StackTraceElementDemo.java
Exception thrown from a in class StackTraceElementDemo on line 28 of file StackTraceElementDemo.java
Exception thrown from main in class StackTraceElementDemo on line 9 of file StackTraceElementDemo.java
Finally, JDK 1.4 introduced the
setStackTrace() method to
Throwable. This method is designed for use by remote procedure call (RPC) frameworks and other advanced systems, allowing the client to override the default stack trace that's generated by
fillInStackTrace() when a throwable is constructed.
I previously showed how to override
fillInStackTrace() to prevent a stack trace from being built. Instead, you could install a new stack trace by using
StackTraceElement and
setStackTrace(). Create an array of
StackTraceElement objects initialized via the following constructor, and pass this array to
setStackTrace():
StackTraceElement(String declaringClass, String methodName, String fileName, int lineNumber)
Listing 6 demonstrates
StackTraceElement and
setStackTrace().