Java 101: Mastering Java exceptions, Part 2

JDK 1.0 introduced a framework of language features and library types for dealing with exceptions, which are divergences from expected program behavior. The first half of this article covered Java's basic exception handling capabilities. This second half introduces more advanced capabilities provided by JDK 1.0 and its successors: JDK 1.4, JDK 7, and JDK 9. Learn how to anticipate and manage exceptions in your Java programs using advanced features such as stack traces, causes and exception chaining, try-with-resources, multi-catch, final re-throw, and stack walking.

Exception handling in JDK 1.0 and 1.4: Stack traces

Each JVM thread (a path of execution) is associated with a stack that's created when the thread is created. This data structure is divided into frames, which are data structures associated with method calls. For this reason, each thread's stack is often referred to as a method-call stack.

A new frame is created each time a method is called. Each frame stores local variables, parameter variables (which hold arguments passed to the method), information for returning to the calling method, space for storing a return value, information that's useful in dispatching an exception, and so on.

A stack trace (also known as a stack backtrace) is a report of the active stack frames at a certain point in time during a thread's execution. Java's Throwable class (in the java.lang package) provides methods to print a stack trace, fill in a stack trace, and access a stack trace's elements.

Printing a stack trace

When the throw statement throws a throwable, it first looks for a suitable catch block in the executing method. If not found, it unwinds the method-call stack looking for the closest catch block that can handle the exception. If not found, the JVM terminates with a suitable message. Consider Listing 1.

Listing 1. PrintStackTraceDemo.java (version 1)

import java.io.IOException; public class PrintStackTraceDemo { public static void main(String[] args) throws IOException { throw new IOException(); } }

Listing 1's contrived example creates a java.io.IOException object and throws this object out of the main() method. Because main() doesn't handle this throwable, and because main() is the top-level method, the JVM terminates with a suitable message. For this application, you would see the following message:

Exception in thread "main" java.io.IOException at PrintStackTraceDemo.main(PrintStackTraceDemo.java:7)

The JVM outputs this message by calling Throwable 's void printStackTrace() method, which prints a stack trace for the invoking Throwable object on the standard error stream. The first line shows the result of invoking the throwable's toString() method. The next line shows data previously recorded by fillInStackTrace() (discussed shortly).

Additional print stack trace methods Throwable 's overloaded void printStackTrace(PrintStream ps) and void printStackTrace(PrintWriter pw) methods output the stack trace to the specified stream or writer.

The stack trace reveals the source file and line number where the throwable was created. In this case, it was created on Line 7 of the PrintStackTrace.java source file.

You can invoke printStackTrace() directly, typically from a catch block. For example, consider a second version of the PrintStackTraceDemo application.

Listing 2. PrintStackTraceDemo.java (version 2)

import java.io.IOException; public class PrintStackTraceDemo { public static void main(String[] args) throws IOException { try { a(); } catch (IOException ioe) { ioe.printStackTrace(); } } static void a() throws IOException { b(); } static void b() throws IOException { throw new IOException(); } }

Listing 2 reveals a main() method that calls method a() , which calls method b() . Method b() throws an IOException object to the JVM, which unwinds the method-call stack until it finds main() 's catch block, which can handle the exception. The exception is handled by invoking printStackTrace() on the throwable. This method generates the following output:

java.io.IOException at PrintStackTraceDemo.b(PrintStackTraceDemo.java:24) at PrintStackTraceDemo.a(PrintStackTraceDemo.java:19) at PrintStackTraceDemo.main(PrintStackTraceDemo.java:9)

printStackTrace() doesn't output the thread's name. Instead, it invokes toString() on the throwable to return the throwable's fully-qualified class name ( java.io.IOException ), which is output on the first line. It then outputs the method-call hierarchy: the most-recently called method ( b() ) is at the top and main() is at the bottom.

What line does the stack trace identify? The stack trace identifies the line where a throwable is created. It doesn't identify the line where the throwable is thrown (via throw ), unless the throwable is thrown on the same line where it's created.

Filling in a stack trace

Throwable declares a Throwable fillInStackTrace() method that fills in the execution stack trace. In the invoking Throwable object, it records information about the current state of the current thread's stack frames. Consider Listing 3.

Listing 3. FillInStackTraceDemo.java (version 1)

import java.io.IOException; public class FillInStackTraceDemo { public static void main(String[] args) throws IOException { try { a(); } catch (IOException ioe) { ioe.printStackTrace(); System.out.println(); throw (IOException) ioe.fillInStackTrace(); } } static void a() throws IOException { b(); } static void b() throws IOException { throw new IOException(); } }

The main difference between Listing 3 and Listing 2 is the catch block's throw (IOException) ioe.fillInStackTrace(); statement. This statement replaces ioe 's stack trace, after which the throwable is re-thrown. You should observe this output:

java.io.IOException at FillInStackTraceDemo.b(FillInStackTraceDemo.java:26) at FillInStackTraceDemo.a(FillInStackTraceDemo.java:21) at FillInStackTraceDemo.main(FillInStackTraceDemo.java:9) Exception in thread "main" java.io.IOException at FillInStackTraceDemo.main(FillInStackTraceDemo.java:15)

Instead of repeating the initial stack trace, which identifies the location where the IOException object was created, the second stack trace reveals the location of ioe.fillInStackTrace() .

Throwable constructors and fillInStackTrace() Each of Throwable 's constructors invokes fillInStackTrace() . However, the following constructor (introduced in JDK 7) won't invoke this method when you pass false to writableStackTrace : Throwable(String message, Throwable cause, boolean enableSuppression, boolean writableStackTrace)

fillInStackTrace() invokes a native method that walks down the current thread's method-call stack to build the stack trace. This walk is expensive and can impact performance if it occurs too often.

If you run into a situation (perhaps involving an embedded device) where performance is critical, you can prevent the stack trace from being built by overriding fillInStackTrace() . Check out Listing 4.

Listing 4. FillInStackTraceDemo.java (version 2)

{ public static void main(String[] args) throws NoStackTraceException { try { a(); } catch (NoStackTraceException nste) { nste.printStackTrace(); } } static void a() throws NoStackTraceException { b(); } static void b() throws NoStackTraceException { throw new NoStackTraceException(); } } class NoStackTraceException extends Exception { @Override public synchronized Throwable fillInStackTrace() { return this; } }

Listing 4 introduces NoStackTraceException . This custom checked exception class overrides fillInStackTrace() to return this -- a reference to the invoking Throwable . This program generates the following output:

NoStackTraceException

Comment out the overriding fillInStackTrace() method and you'll observe the following output:

NoStackTraceException at FillInStackTraceDemo.b(FillInStackTraceDemo.java:22) at FillInStackTraceDemo.a(FillInStackTraceDemo.java:17) at FillInStackTraceDemo.main(FillInStackTraceDemo.java:7)

Accessing a stack trace's elements

At times you'll need to access a stack trace's elements in order to extract details required for logging, identifying the source of a resource leak, and other purposes. The printStackTrace() and fillInStackTrace() methods don't support this task, but JDK 1.4 introduced java.lang.StackTraceElement and its methods for this purpose.

The java.lang.StackTraceElement class describes an element representing a stack frame in a stack trace. Its methods can be used to return the fully-qualified name of the class containing the execution point represented by this stack trace element along with other useful information. Here are the main methods:

String getClassName() returns the fully-qualified name of the class containing the execution point represented by this stack trace element.

returns the fully-qualified name of the class containing the execution point represented by this stack trace element. String getFileName() returns the name of the source file containing the execution point represented by this stack trace element.

returns the name of the source file containing the execution point represented by this stack trace element. int getLineNumber() returns the line number of the source line containing the execution point represented by this stack trace element.

returns the line number of the source line containing the execution point represented by this stack trace element. String getMethodName() returns the name of the method containing the execution point represented by this stack trace element.

returns the name of the method containing the execution point represented by this stack trace element. boolean isNativeMethod() returns true when the method containing the execution point represented by this stack trace element is a native method.

JDK 1.4 also introduced the StackTraceElement[] getStackTrace() method to the java.lang.Thread and Throwable classes. This method respectively returns an array of stack trace elements representing the invoking thread's stack dump and provides programmatic access to the stack trace information printed by printStackTrace() .

Listing 5 demonstrates StackTraceElement and getStackTrace() .

Listing 5. StackTraceElementDemo.java (version 1)

import java.io.IOException; public class StackTraceElementDemo { public static void main(String[] args) throws IOException { try { a(); } catch (IOException ioe) { StackTraceElement[] stackTrace = ioe.getStackTrace(); for (int i = 0; i < stackTrace.length; i++) { System.err.println("Exception thrown from " + stackTrace[i].getMethodName() + " in class " + stackTrace[i].getClassName() + " on line " + stackTrace[i].getLineNumber() + " of file " + stackTrace[i].getFileName()); System.err.println(); } } } static void a() throws IOException { b(); } static void b() throws IOException { throw new IOException(); } }

When you run this application, you'll observe the following output:

Exception thrown from b in class StackTraceElementDemo on line 33 of file StackTraceElementDemo.java Exception thrown from a in class StackTraceElementDemo on line 28 of file StackTraceElementDemo.java Exception thrown from main in class StackTraceElementDemo on line 9 of file StackTraceElementDemo.java

Finally, JDK 1.4 introduced the setStackTrace() method to Throwable . This method is designed for use by remote procedure call (RPC) frameworks and other advanced systems, allowing the client to override the default stack trace that's generated by fillInStackTrace() when a throwable is constructed.

I previously showed how to override fillInStackTrace() to prevent a stack trace from being built. Instead, you could install a new stack trace by using StackTraceElement and setStackTrace() . Create an array of StackTraceElement objects initialized via the following constructor, and pass this array to setStackTrace() :

StackTraceElement(String declaringClass, String methodName, String fileName, int lineNumber)