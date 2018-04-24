News

What’s new with Eclipse’s Jakarta EE Java

GlassFish app server, Jakarta EE Java implementation set to move forward with cloud native focus

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

What’s new with Eclipse’s Jakarta EE Java
Thinkstock
More like this

The Eclipse Foundation, which has taken over development of enterprise Java, plans two releases of the GlassFish Java application server this year, including one that will pass through Eclipse’s new enterprise Java specification process. The rollouts are the first steps in the foundation’s efforts to advance the enterprise Java platform, which, going forward, will emphasize microservices and cloud deployments.

GlassFish historically has served as a reference implementation of Java EE (Enterprise Edition}, which is being relabeled Jakarta EE. GlassFish will serve as the reference implementation of Jakarta EE as well. In the third quarter of this year, Eclipse GlassFish 5.1 will debut, becoming the first release of a project from the Eclipse Enterprise for Java (EE4J) top-level project.

Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.