News

Dojo 2: What the JavaScript toolkit’s new version offers

14 years after the first version's debut, the revamped Dojo Version 2 provides a widget system and support for progressive web apps

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Dojo 2: What the JavaScript toolkit’s new version offers
Italian_Bicycles (CC BY 2.0)
More like this

Dojo 2, the first major rewrite of the open source JavaScript toolkit in more than a decade, is now available.

Version 2 is intended for building modern web apps, leveraging ECMAScript 2015 and later versions, TypeScript, and other standards and best practices. It also focuses on interoperability and support for emerging technologies such as Intersection Observers and Web Animations.

Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.