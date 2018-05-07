News

Python, Scala climb the ranks of language popularity

Python’s rise has been steady, while Scala’s rise this time may last longer than before

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Thinkstock
Python has scaled to the top of the monthly PyPL language popularity index, overtaking Java. Also on the rise, in the rival Tiobe index, is Scala, which has again cracked the index’s Top 20.

Python takes the top spot

This month’s PyPL index marks the first time Python has taken the top spot. The PyPL Popularity of Programming Language index, which assesses language popularity based on how often language tutorials are searched on in Google, had Python snagging a 22.8 percent share, ahead of Java’s 22.5 percent share. Python was in second place last month with a 22.2 percent share.

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.