Folks, it’s happening. Although enterprises have spent the last few years shifting on-premises workloads to the public cloud, databases have been a sticking point. Sure, Amazon Web Services can point to 64,000 database migrations over the last two years, but that still leaves millions more stuck in corporate datacenters.

But not, it would appear, for long.

