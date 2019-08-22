String comparisons in Java

In Java, the
String class encapsulates an array of
char. Put simply,
String is an array of characters used to compose words, sentences, or any other data you want.
Encapsulation is one of the most powerful concepts in object-oriented programming. Because of encapsulation, you don’t need to know how the String class works; you just need to know what methods to use on its interface.
When you look at the
String class in Java, you can see how the array of
char is encapsulated:
public String(char value[]) {
this(value, 0, value.length, null);
}
To understand encapsulation better, consider a physical object: a car. Do you need to know how the car works under the hood in order to drive it? Of course not, but you do need to know what the interfaces of the car do: things like the accelerator, brakes, and steering wheel. Each of these interfaces supports certain actions: accelerate, brake, turn left, turn right. It’s the same in object-oriented programming.
My first blog in the Java Challengers series introduced method overloading, which is a technique the
String class uses extensively. Overloading can make your classes really flexible, including
String:
public String(String original) {}
public String(char value[], int offset, int count) {}
public String(int[] codePoints, int offset, int count) {}
public String(byte bytes[], int offset, int length, String charsetName) {}
// And so on…...
Rather than trying to understand how the
String class works, this Java Challenger will help you understand what it does and how to use it in your code.
What is a String pool?
String is possibly the most-used class in Java. If a new object was created in the memory heap everytime we used a
String, we would waste a lot of memory. The
String pool solves this problem by storing just one object for each
String value, as shown below.
Although we created a
String variable for the
Duke and
Juggy
Strings, only two objects are created and stored in the memory heap. For proof, look at the following code sample. (Recall that the “
==” operator in Java is used to compare two objects and determine whether they are the same.)
String juggy = "Juggy";
String anotherJuggy = "Juggy";
System.out.println(juggy == anotherJuggy);
This code will return
true because the two
Strings point to the same object in the
String pool. Their values are the same.
An exception: The ‘new’ operator
Now look at this code--it looks similar to the previous sample, but there is a difference.
String duke = new String("duke");
String anotherDuke = new String("duke");
System.out.println(duke == anotherDuke);
Based on the previous example, you might think this code would return
true, but it’s actually
false. Adding the
new operator forces the creation of a new
String in the memory heap. Thus, the JVM will create two different objects.
String pools and the intern() method
To store a
String in the
String pool, we use a technique called
String interning. Here’s what Javadoc tells us about the
intern() method:
/**
* Returns a canonical representation for the string object.
*
* A pool of strings, initially empty, is maintained privately by the
* class {@code String}.
*
* When the intern method is invoked, if the pool already contains a
* string equal to this {@code String} object as determined by
* the {@link #equals(Object)} method, then the string from the pool is
* returned. Otherwise, this {@code String} object is added to the
* pool and a reference to this {@code String} object is returned.
*
* It follows that for any two strings {@code s} and {@code t},
* {@code s.intern() == t.intern()} is {@code true}
* if and only if {@code s.equals(t)} is {@code true}.
*
* All literal strings and string-valued constant expressions are
* interned. String literals are defined in section 3.10.5 of the
* The Java™ Language Specification.
*
* @returns a string that has the same contents as this string, but is
* guaranteed to be from a pool of unique strings.
* @jls 3.10.5 String Literals
*/ public native String intern();
The
intern() method is used to store
Strings in a
String pool. First, it verifies if the
String you’ve created already exists in the pool. If not, it creates a new
String in the pool. Behind the scenes, the logic of
String pooling is based on the Flyweight pattern.
Now, notice what happens when we use the
new keyword to force the creation of two
Strings:
String duke = new String("duke");
String duke2 = new String("duke");
System.out.println(duke == duke2); // The result will be false here
System.out.println(duke.intern() == duke2.intern()); // The result will be true here
Unlike the previous example with the
new keyword, in this case the comparison turns out to be true. That’s because using the
intern() method ensures the
Strings will be stored in the pool.
Equals method with the String class
The
equals() method is used to verify if the state of two Java classes are the same. Because
equals() is from the
Object class, every Java class inherits it. But the
equals() method has to be overridden to make it work properly. Of course,
String overrides
equals().
Take a look:
public boolean equals(Object anObject) {
if (this == anObject) {
return true;
}
if (anObject instanceof String) {
String aString = (String)anObject;
if (coder() == aString.coder()) {
return isLatin1() ? StringLatin1.equals(value, aString.value)
: StringUTF16.equals(value, aString.value);
}
}
return false;
}
As you can see, the state of the
String class value has to be
equals() and not the object reference. It doesn’t matter if the object reference is different; the state of the
String will be compared.
Most common String methods
There’s just one last thing you need to know before taking the
String comparison challenge. Consider these common methods of the
String class:
// Removes spaces from the borders
trim()
// Gets a substring by indexes
substring(int beginIndex, int endIndex)
// Returns the characters length of the String
length()
// Replaces String, regex can be used.
replaceAll(String regex, String replacement)
// Verifies if there is a specified CharSequence in the String
contains(CharSequences)
Take the String comparison challenge!
Let’s try out what you’ve learned about the
String class in a quick challenge.
For this challenge, you’ll compare a number of
Strings using the concepts we’ve explored. Looking at the code below, can you determine the final value of each results variable?
public class ComparisonStringChallenge {
public static void main(String... doYourBest) {
String result = "";
result += " powerfulCode ".trim() == "powerfulCode"
? "0" : "1";
result += "flexibleCode" == "flexibleCode" ? "2" : "3";
result += new String("doYourBest")
== new String("doYourBest") ? "4" : "5";
result += new String("noBugsProject")
.equals("noBugsProject") ? "6" : "7";
result += new String("breakYourLimits").intern()
== new String("breakYourLimits").intern() ? "8" : "9";
System.out.println(result);
}
}
Which output represents the final value of the results variable?
A: 02468
B: 12469
C: 12579
D: 12568
Check your answer here.
What just happened? Understanding String behavior
In the first line of the code, we see:
result += " powerfulCode ".trim() == "powerfulCode"
? "0" : "1";
Although the
String will be the same after the
trim() method is invoked, the
String
“ powerfulcode “ was different in the beginning. In this case the comparison is
false, because when the
trim() method removes spaces from the borders it forces the creation of a new
String with the new operator.
Next, we see:
result += "flexibleCode" == "flexibleCode" ? "2" : "3";
No mystery here, the
Strings are the same in the
String pool. This comparison returns
true.
Next, we have:
result += new String("doYourBest")
== new String("doYourBest") ? "4" : "5";
Using the
new reserved keyword forces the creation of two new
Strings, whether they are equal or not. In this case the comparison will be
false even if the
String values are the same.
Next is:
result += new String("noBugsProject")
.equals("noBugsProject") ? "6" : "7";
Because we’ve used the
equals() method, the value of the
String will be compared and not the object instance. In that case, it doesn’t matter if the objects are different because the value is being compared. This comparison returns
true.
Finally, we have:
result += new String("breakYourLimits").intern()
== new String("breakYourLimits").intern() ? "8" : "9";
As you’ve seen before, the
intern() method puts the
String in the
String pool. Both
Strings point to the same object, so in this case the comparison is
true.
Video challenge! Debugging String comparisons
Debugging is one of the easiest ways to fully absorb programming concepts while also improving your code. In this video you can follow along while I debug and explain the Java Strings challenge:
Common mistakes with Strings
It can be difficult to know if two
Strings are pointing to the same object, especially when the
Strings contain the same value. It helps to remember that using the reserved keyword
new always results in a new object being created in memory, even if the values are the same.
Using
String methods to compare
Object references can also be tricky. The key is, if the method changes something in the
String, the object references will be different.
A few examples to help clarify:
System.out.println("duke".trim() == "duke".trim());;
This comparison will be true because the
trim() method does not generate a new
String.
System.out.println(" duke".trim() == "duke".trim());
In this case, the first
trim() method will generate a new
String because the method will execute its action, so the references will be different.
Finally, when
trim() executes its action, it creates a new
String:
// Implementation of the trim method in the String class
new String(Arrays.copyOfRange(val, index, index + len),
LATIN1);
What to remember about Strings
Strings are immutable, so a
String’s state can’t be changed.
- To conserve memory, the JVM keeps
Strings in a
Stringpool. When a new
Stringis created, the JVM checks its value and points it to an existing object. If there is no
Stringwith that value in the pool, then the JVM creates a new
String.
- Using the
==operator compares the object reference. Using the
equals()method compares the value of the
String. The same rule will be applied to all objects.
- When using the
newoperator, a new
Stringwill be created in the
Stringpool even if there is a
Stringwith the same value.