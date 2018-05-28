Analysis

The Kubernetes ‘fork’: Open source purists miss the point

Is Red Hat’s OpenShift a fork of Kubernetes? No, but it still shouldn’t matter if it were

keywest3 (CC0)
It was bound to happen. Kubernetes, so often held up as a paragon of community virtue, turned into a petty “more-open-than-thou” battleground between Heptio CEO (and Kubernetes cofounder) Joe Beda and, well, everyone else.

Beda’s argument, strenuously denied by Red Hat employees and supporters, is that Red Hat OpenShift forks Kubernetes and isn’t 100-percent conformant. Beda’s coup de grace, however, is that “many customers” think it matters “a lot” whether OpenShift is a fork or “layers cleanly” on the upstream Kubernetes project.

A longtime InfoWorld contributor and former intellectual property lawyer, Matt Asay is currently Head of Developer Ecosystem at Adobe at Adobe. The views expressed are his own and not that of his employer.