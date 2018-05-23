Feature

6 must-have web frameworks for the Google Go language

Discover the most popular, powerful, and versatile frameworks for building sites and REST APIs in Go

Senior Writer, InfoWorld |

Become An Insider

Sign up now and get FREE access to hundreds of Insider articles, guides, reviews, interviews, blogs, and other premium content. Learn more.
Related Articles
See all Insider

The Google Go language (aka Golang) has become a strong choice for writing web services and APIs. It compiles to fast-running native code, it has native metaphors for asynchronous programming and other features useful for web services, and it has a broad and expanding audience of users.

Here’s a survey of the major frameworks currently used for web development in Go. Some are aimed at simpler use cases, like endpoint APIs. Others are intended to handle full-blown site development, or can be scaled up or down depending on which components you need for a given job.

Go web framework: Beego

Beego is reminiscent of the all-inclusive Django web framework for Python in some respects. It comes with a wide range of features common to web applications, organized into eight modules that can be used or ignored as needed. Aside from the usual model-view-controller (MVC) components found in most web frameworks, it also includes an object-relationship map (ORM) for data access, a built-in cache handler, session handling tools, logging mechanisms, and libraries for common operations with HTTP objects.

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In