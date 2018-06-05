The future of Java: How Jakarta EE will unfold under Eclipse

The newly released "strawman" technical vision for the Eclipse Foundation’s enterprise Java platform, now called Jakarta EE, focuses on portable cloud-native application deployment as well as Java 9 modularity. The project would operate on a one-year release schedule.

The vision touches on several facets of the approach Eclipse wants to take with enterprise Java.

Quick technology adoption

In the document, the Eclipse EE4J (Enterprise Edition for Java)’s Project Management Committee decreed it expects cloud innovation from various open source communities to be quickly adopted into the platform. Technologies cited as examples include: