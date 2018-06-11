News

Nashorn JavaScript engine for JVM could be axed

OpenJDK proposal says maintaining Nashorn has become a challenge due to rapid changes to the ECMAScript language

Nashorn, the JavaScript engine for Java Virtual Machine, could be deprecated, having been made obsolete by newer technologies.

Nashorn debuted in Java Development Kit (JDK) 8 in 2014. It has boosted compatibility between Java and JavaScript while offering performance benefits. But the rapid pace of change to ECMAScript language constructs and APIs has made it “challenging” to maintain Nashorn, according to the official deprecation proposal floated in the OpenJDK Java community.

