GitHub vs. Bitbucket vs. GitLab: An epic battle for developer mindshare

GitHub, Bitbucket, and GitLab pile lots of poshy extras on top of Git. Which should you choose?

It’s the kind of meta notion that makes undergraduate philosophers say, “Whoa!” Software today is so complicated that we need to write software to help us understand and construct the software we need to write. Code begets code begets more code…

The code repository named Git is everyone’s favorite tool for curating software, but even this neat open source software isn’t enough. Most programmers and the teams to which they belong are now wedded to online versions of Git that add many extra layers of analysis and presentation to make it possible to wade through the vast swamp that is our code. 