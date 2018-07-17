GitHub Enterprise adds anonymous Git access, improves configuration visibility

News

Other administrative improvements include easing of dormancy restrictions and granular permissions

Version 2.14 of GitHub Enterprise, the behind-the-firewall version of GitHub’s code-sharing platform tuned for businesses, improvement configuration visibility and adds anonymous Git read access.

Users can configure visibility for new members of an organization, across private or public instances. Administrators also can prevent users from changing their visibility from the default configuration. Default settings can be enforced through a command-line utility.

