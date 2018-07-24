News

Oracle: Switch now from Nashorn JavaScript engine to GraalVM

Oracle says GraalVM is more capable than Nashorn, and it has laid out a migration path from Nashorn to GraalVM

With plans to deprecate the Nashorn JavaScript engine in the upcoming Java Development Kit (JDK) 11, Oracle is encouraging developers to take a look at GraalVM virtual machine instead. Oracle says it’s more capable than Nashorn, and it has laid out a migration path from Nashorn to GraalVM. Oracle does plan to support Nashorn for a few years to provide time to migrate.

Like Nashorn, GraalVM supports JavaScript on the JVM. But GraalVM is independent of Java itself.

