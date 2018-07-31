News

Git might replace Mercurial for Java’s source-code management

Project Skara would provide prototypes for hosting Java Development Kit (JDK) 12

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Git might replace Mercurial for Java’s source-code management
Matthew Kerslake (CC0)
More like this

Developers participating in the evolution of standard Java may soon have a new source-code management system for the project, with the community set to investigate alternatives—including Git—to the current Mercurial repository scheme.

The effort, dubbed Project Skara, is intended to help contributors to OpenJDK, including seasoned committers and relative newcomers, be more productive. Under Skara, alternative source control management and code review management options would be explored, with Git an option.

Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.