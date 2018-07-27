News

Go Cloud aims to cement Golang in the cloud

Go Cloud offers generic cloud APIs to build apps that can be ported across different clouds

Google wants to make its Go language (Golang) a staple of cloud application development with its open source Go Cloud project, featuring a library and tools to build apps that can be ported across different clouds. Available in a very early beta version, Go Cloud is not yet suitable for production use.

Go offers cloud development benefits, including low latency and built-in concurrency. Go Cloud, meanwhile, provides APIs to write simpler, more-portable applications.

