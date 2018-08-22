How-To

Go tutorial: Get started with Google Go

Go is a concise, simple, safe, and fast compiled language that trades features for speed. Isn’t it time you gave it a try?

Contributing Editor, InfoWorld |

Why would you want to use the Go language? Basically, it’s a concise, simple, safe, and fast compiled language with wonderful concurrency features, and it easily handles large projects. It’s also free open source, even though it was originally developed at Google.

According to Rob Pike, one of the designers of the language, “the goals of the Go project were to eliminate the slowness and clumsiness of software development at Google, and thereby to make the process more productive and scalable. The language was designed by and for people who write—and read and debug and maintain—large software systems.”